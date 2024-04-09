Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 09
Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC
It is announced that at the close of business on 08 April 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) per ordinary share valued on a bid price basis, is:
Including current period revenue to 08 April 2024 704.83 pence per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 698.21 pence per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69
09 April 2024