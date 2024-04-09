HR Path welcomes Brazilian's leading SAP partner, Intelligenza

PARIS, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HR Path announced today its largest acquisition in terms of the number of people (243) since its inception. Warmly welcoming Intelligenza to the HR Path Group, the acquisition brings aboard seasoned SAP consultants to enrich HR Path's strong SAP Practice. Additionally, this collaboration enables HR Path to establish operations in Brazil.

HR Path, a global HR leader has been supporting companies in their digital transformation projects around the world for over 23 years.

Intelligenza is a recognized SAP, Workforce Software and Qualtrics Partner in Brazil providing services to renowned companies.

François Boulet, President, HR Path, said, "We're thrilled to venture into the Brazilian market through our acquisition of Intelligenza. We extend a warm welcome to our new partners, Flávio Legieri Filho, Rafael Favaro, Jonas Peres, and the skilled team from Intelligenza. Their expertise and commitment will undoubtedly bolster our capacity to provide unmatched service and innovation to our clients. Working together, we're ready to make substantial advancements in revolutionizing HR solutions. As a prominent figure in the SAP ecosystem, our commitment lies in providing outstanding solutions and services to our clients. The addition of Intelligenza to our fold not only broadens our capabilities but also strengthens our standing as a top-tier SAP solutions provider. Furthermore, we are committed to bolstering our Workforce Software practice. Together, we eagerly anticipate spearheading innovation and delivering unmatched value to our clients as they navigate their digital transformation journey."

Flávio Legieri Filho, Partner and CEO, Intelligenza, said, "The recent acquisition by HR Path enables us to diversify our service portfolio significantly. With access to HR Path's worldwide presence, we can now offer an expanded range of services to both current and prospective clients. Our team members will benefit from access to a broader array of career opportunities, involvement in a variety of projects, and the chance to collaborate with a larger global team committed to delivering outstanding outcomes for our clients.

Rafael Favaro, Partner and CMO, Intelligenza, concluded, "Becoming part of HR Path presents an exciting opportunity for us to advance our expertise and play a role at the forefront of HR solutions. We're enthusiastic about collaborating with our new colleagues and making a substantial impact in the industry."

About HR Path

HR Path is a global leader in Human Resources who supports companies for whom the human experience is essential to their digital transformation. Its 3 business lines, Advise, Implement & Run, contribute to the HR performance of its customers.

Created in 2001 in Paris and with its 1,800 talents, HR Path advises, integrates, and operates in 22 countries for more than 3,000 clients. Its turnover to date amounts to 215 million euros.

More information: www.hr-path.com

LinkedIn

About Intelligenza

Specializing in solutions SAP, WorkForce Software and Qualtrics for Human Resources, Intelligenza offers personalized service with a real focus on managing the most important part of an organization: its people. In addition to the platforms and products it provides, the company values the quality and agility of all its processes, maintaining a competitive edge that blends experiential and technical expertise throughout its consultants' service. Founded in 2008 by SAP HCM consultants, its operational style has positioned it as a business consultancy with a track record of successful cases.

More information: https://intelligenzait.com/

LinkedIn

Press Contact:

Fabienne Latour

Marketing Director

HR Path

fabienne.latour@hr-path.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2381797/Intelligenza_HR_Path_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hr-path-welcomes-brazilians-leading-sap-partner-intelligenza-302110811.html