Autonomous Vehicle Industry Leader Axel Gern Joins Aeva to Lead the COE and European Engineering Team

Aeva® (NYSE: AEVA), a leader in next-generation sensing and perception systems, today announced that it is expanding its presence in Europe with a new Automotive Center of Excellence (COE) in Germany to support its growing momentum with automotive OEM customers. Additionally, autonomous vehicle industry expert Axel Gern has joined the company as Head of Engineering in Germany and will lead the COE.

The COE was created in response to growing interest from the automotive market in Aeva's unique Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave (FMCW) technology. Through the COE, Aeva's team will intensify its partnerships with automotive OEMs by providing direct support for their programs focused on advanced vehicle automation, including engineering and rapid validation and testing. Through this close collaboration with the European automotive industry, the COE will also benefit Aeva's development of next-generation 4D LiDAR sensing and perception technologies as the industry progresses toward implementing fully autonomous passenger and commercial vehicle programs.

Axel is an automotive engineering veteran and thought leader with more than 20 years of experience in the development of advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous driving, and software development. Within his role, he is building and leading a strong local engineering team within the COE. Previously, Mr. Gern has held senior engineering leadership positions at Mercedes Benz, Daimler Truck and Torc Robotics. Most recently he served as Senior Vice President of Engineering and Managing Director for Torc Robotics Europe. Prior to Torc, he helped build the strategy and team for Daimler Truck's Autonomous Technology Group (ATG). Axel gained experience with the Silicon Valley style of innovation during his time at Mercedes-Benz Research and Development North America in Sunnyvale where he built up its Autonomous Driving Department.

"I am thrilled to join the talented team at Aeva who is pioneering FMCW 4D LiDAR which is a critical enabling technology for the next phase of vehicle automation," said Gern. "I've worked closely with their team since the collaboration with Daimler Truck and Torc began and am excited to build a team of strong engineers and technical expertise in Germany to continue to support the work with Daimler Truck and Torc as well as new collaborations with OEMs in Europe and around the world."

"Axel brings significant automotive engineering leadership to Aeva through his career developing autonomous driving technologies at global passenger vehicle and commercial trucking OEMs," said Mina Rezk, Co-Founder and CTO at Aeva. "He will play a key role in building Aeva's engineering team in Europe and leading our Automotive Center of Excellence as we ramp up to support our production win with Daimler Truck and support the growing interest and engagements with automotive customers globally."

About Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: AEVA)

Aeva's mission is to bring the next wave of perception to a broad range of applications from automated driving to industrial robotics, consumer electronics, consumer health, security and beyond. Aeva is transforming autonomy with its groundbreaking sensing and perception technology that integrates all key LiDAR components onto a silicon photonics chip in a compact module. Aeva 4D LiDAR sensors uniquely detect instant velocity in addition to 3D position, allowing autonomous devices like vehicles and robots to make more intelligent and safe decisions. For more information, visit www.aeva.com, or connect with us on X or LinkedIn.

