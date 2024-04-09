Calliditas Therapeutics to Attend Conferences in April

STOCKHOLM, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Calliditas Therapeutics AB (Nasdaq: CALT, Nasdaq Stockholm: CALTX) ("Calliditas"), a commercial biopharma company focused on rare diseases today announced that its management will be attending the following upcoming investor and industry conferences:

Van Lanschot Kempen Life Sciences Conference Amsterdam, Tuesday, April 16, 2024. Renée Aguiar-Lucander, CEO, will be available for one-on-one meetings.

World Orphan Drug Congress, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Boston, MA. Maria Törnsén, President North America, will be moderating a panel, entitled "Partnering in the rare disease space - industry perspective".

LSX World Congress, Monday, April 29, 2024, in London. Maria Törnsén, President North America, will participate in a panel discussion entitled "Commercial Models of The Future and How the Biopharma Launch Landscape Is Changing: Expert Panel Discussion".

The same day, Renée Aguiar-Lucander, CEO, will participate in a panel discussion entitled "The Inflation Reduction Act and its Potential Impact on EU Biotech & Pharma Companies: Demystifying the Future".

Additionally, Calliditas' Group General Counsel, Brian Gorman, will participate in a panel discussion entitled "Importance of IP Due-Diligence in Deals Within the US".

One-on-one meetings with management will be available.

