Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 09.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Rohstoff-Geheimtipp: Startet nach dieser News JETZT der Kursturbo?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JP36 | ISIN: SE0010441584 | Ticker-Symbol: LC8
Tradegate
08.04.24
11:27 Uhr
9,835 Euro
-0,115
-1,16 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CALLIDITAS THERAPEUTICS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CALLIDITAS THERAPEUTICS AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,93510,02013:41
9,94010,02013:41
PR Newswire
09.04.2024 | 13:30
52 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Calliditas Therapeutics to Attend Conferences in April

STOCKHOLM, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Calliditas Therapeutics AB (Nasdaq: CALT, Nasdaq Stockholm: CALTX) ("Calliditas"), a commercial biopharma company focused on rare diseases today announced that its management will be attending the following upcoming investor and industry conferences:

Van Lanschot Kempen Life Sciences Conference Amsterdam, Tuesday, April 16, 2024. Renée Aguiar-Lucander, CEO, will be available for one-on-one meetings.

World Orphan Drug Congress, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Boston, MA. Maria Törnsén, President North America, will be moderating a panel, entitled "Partnering in the rare disease space - industry perspective".

LSX World Congress, Monday, April 29, 2024, in London. Maria Törnsén, President North America, will participate in a panel discussion entitled "Commercial Models of The Future and How the Biopharma Launch Landscape Is Changing: Expert Panel Discussion".

The same day, Renée Aguiar-Lucander, CEO, will participate in a panel discussion entitled "The Inflation Reduction Act and its Potential Impact on EU Biotech & Pharma Companies: Demystifying the Future".

Additionally, Calliditas' Group General Counsel, Brian Gorman, will participate in a panel discussion entitled "Importance of IP Due-Diligence in Deals Within the US".

One-on-one meetings with management will be available.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

Åsa Hillsten, Head of IR & Sustainability, Calliditas

Tel: +46 76 403 35 43, Email: asa.hillsten@calliditas.com

The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on April 9, 2023, at 13.00 p.m. CET.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/calliditas-therapeutics/r/calliditas-therapeutics-to-attend-conferences-in-april,c3958630

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/16574/3958630/2719451.pdf

CALT -- April Events_ENG

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/calliditas-therapeutics-to-attend-conferences-in-april-302111674.html

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.