Dienstag, 09.04.2024
WKN: 914879 | ISIN: SE0000112385 | Ticker-Symbol: SDV
Tradegate
09.04.24
13:40 Uhr
78,98 Euro
-8,10
-9,30 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SAAB AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAAB AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
78,8278,8813:42
78,9078,9413:42
09.04.2024 | 13:34
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Stressed market conditions in derivatives on SAAB (106/24)

Nasdaq has decided to call for stressed market conditions in derivatives on
SAAB (SAAB) until close of business as of April 9, 2024. 

Stressed market conditions in derivatives is called for when the underlying
asset to a derivative experience high and short term intraday volatility or
when other factors causes high uncertainty in the pricing of derivatives. When
stressed market is called for it means that market makers are allowed to quote
prices with double the normal spread. 

For contact details please see attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1210998
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
