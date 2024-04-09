Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Announces Expansion of Negative-Pressure Wound Therapy Products for Use in the United States

BOULDER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2024 / Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:SNOA), a global healthcare leader developing and producing patented Microcyn® technology based stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound, eye, oral and nasal care, dermatological conditions, podiatry, animal health care and non-toxic disinfectants, today announced the expansion of its Microcyn® Negative-Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Solution products in the United States.

Microcyn Negative-Pressure Wound Therapy Solution, an innovation in advanced wound care, is now available in convenient sizes of 250mL, 450mL, and 990mL. Designed to meet the diverse needs of healthcare professionals and patients, Microcyn NPWT Solution is a cutting-edge solution that provides effective cleaning and irrigation for wounds with precision and reliability. Microcyn NPWT Solution complements a wide array of negative-pressure therapies. Sonoma's solution delivers optimal wound cleansing and management, promoting faster healing and improved patient outcomes. It does not contain antibiotics, and as a result, it does not promote antibiotic resistance and helps reduce odor by removing necrotic tissue.

Sonoma will showcase this expanded product line at CPHI Japan in Tokyo April 17-19, 2024, at booth 5K-03. Sonoma will also showcase Microcyn NPWT Solution at the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Spring Conference in Orlando, Florida, May 14-18, 2024 at booth 1102. To set up a meeting at either conference, please contact busdev@sonomapharma.com.

"With a focus on quality, ease of use, and enhanced wound care, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals continues to lead the way in providing innovative solutions for the healthcare industry," said Amy Trombly, CEO of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals. "We are seeing increased demand for negative-pressure wound therapy solutions that offer improved efficacy and safety in wound cleansing, and we are pleased to respond to this unmet need by expanding our offerings of Microcyn technology in this important area of patient care."

For more information, or to order Microcyn® Negative-Pressure Wound Therapy Solution, please visit https://pro.sonomapharma.com/ or contact our customer service department at 720-452-9690 or customerservice@sonomapharma.com.

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals is a global healthcare leader for developing and producing stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound, eye, oral and nasal care, dermatological conditions, podiatry, animal health care and non-toxic disinfectants. Sonoma's products are clinically proven to reduce itch, pain, scarring, and irritation safely and without damaging healthy tissue. In-vitro and clinical studies of HOCl show it to safely manage skin abrasions, lacerations, minor irritations, cuts, and intact skin. Sonoma's products are sold either directly or via partners in 55 countries worldwide and the company actively seeks new distribution partners. The company's principal office is in Boulder, Colorado, with manufacturing operations in Guadalajara, Mexico. European marketing and sales are headquartered in Roermond, Netherlands. More information can be found at www.sonomapharma.com. For partnership opportunities, please contact busdev@sonomapharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information herein, matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the commercial and technology progress and future financial performance of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and its subsidiaries (the "company"). These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as "continue," "develop," "anticipate," "expect" and "expand," among others. Forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties inherent in the company's business that could cause actual results to vary, including such risks that regulatory clinical and guideline developments may change, scientific data may not be sufficient to meet regulatory standards or receipt of required regulatory clearances or approvals, clinical results may not be replicated in actual patient settings, protection offered by the company's patents and patent applications may be challenged, invalidated or circumvented by its competitors, the available market for the company's products will not be as large as expected, the company's products will not be able to penetrate one or more targeted markets, revenues will not be sufficient to meet the company's cash needs, fund further development, as well as uncertainties relative to the COVID-19 pandemic and economic development, varying product formulations and a multitude of diverse regulatory and marketing requirements in different countries and municipalities, and other risks detailed from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals and Microcyn® are trademarks or registered trademarks of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

