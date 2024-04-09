ARway Corporation: ARway.ai The Spatial Computing Platform Shows 200% Developer Growth, Signs Multiple New Deals for Its Augmented Reality Navigation Platform in Middle East & Spain

In Addition the Company Has Signed Several New University Student Plans

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2024 / ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision is pleased to announce two new SaaS developer deals with leading companies in the Saudi Arabia and Spain. These partnerships underscore ARway.ai's commitment to enhancing spatial computing across various sectors and use cases, reaffirming its position as a leader in AR technology integration.

ARway.ai has 3700+ subscribers

58 Developers with a 200% QoQ growth,

7 partners, a 100% QoQ growth.

In total, ARway.ai has 4400 active accounts and 4970 maps created on the platform.

Atmatah Location Automation: Innovating Navigation Solutions

Atmatah Location Automation, a Saudi Arabian beacon-based and IoT navigation solutions expert, has embraced ARway.ai's advanced technology to augment their existing tech stack. This collaboration aims to develop a prototype that integrates ARway.ai's cutting-edge AR navigation capabilities, endeavoring to create a revolutionary navigation solution that promises to open new revenue streams and customer acquisition avenues for Atmatah. This partnership represents a fusion of expertise and technology, setting a new benchmark in location automation and spatial computing.

Hospital Virtual Valdecilla: Revolutionizing Medical Training through AR

Hospital Virtual Valdecilla, a prestigious medical training institution located in Spain, has entered into a six-month subscription developer plan with ARway.ai. The objective is to craft a prototype tailored for hospitals and training centers, leveraging AR technology to enhance the training and onboarding processes for doctors and students in training. Unlike conventional treatment facilities, Hospital Virtual Valdecilla specializes in providing top-tier medical education, offering diplomas and certifications through innovative methodologies. The incorporation of ARway.ai's solutions is set to redefine how medical professionals receive training, adding a layer of interactivity and immersion that is pivotal for the modern healthcare industry.

These partnerships highlight ARway.ai's dedication to broadening the scope of AR technology, making it more accessible and applicable across diverse industries and regions. By joining forces with Atmatah Location Automation and Hospital Virtual Valdecilla, ARway.ai is not just expanding its global presence but also showcasing the versatility and transformative potential of its platform.

New Student Plan Subscriptions

ARway.ai has also signed multiple new student plan subscriptions with prestigious universities around the globe, with students from University College Cork in the UK and German University of Technology in Oman. This news follows recent news in March, announcing several student plan subscriptions from Bicol University, DHA Suffa University and the University of Alberta.

These collaborations mark an uptick in the utilization and recognition of ARway's platform within educational and research initiatives, highlighting a surge in interest from teachers, learners, and scholars towards the potential of XR/AR technologies.

Under the newly introduced global student plan subscriptions, undergraduate seniors, graduate, and doctoral students attending recognized universities will be eligible for the ARway Student Plan. These students, backed by university funding for designated programs and higher degrees such as computer science and spatial computing, will benefit from this plan aimed at enriching their academic and research endeavors.

Shares

The Company also announces that it has issued a total of 250,000 Common Shares to employees/consultants of the Company in lieu of payment for amounts owing for services rendered to the Company (the "Share Settlements"). The Common Shares issued pursuant to the Share Settlements were issued at prices of CAD$0.38 and subject to the statutory four month hold period under applicable securities laws in Canada.

About ARway.ai

ARway.ai (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is a spatial computing platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI) providing an array of augmented reality (AR) experiences for indoor spaces. ARway's breakthrough no-code no-beacon IPN allows for the easy creation of navigation, tours, information sharing, notifications, advertising and gamification. ARway works seamlessly as a cross platform solution on iOS/ Android. ARway's technology is optimized for both mobile devices and AR glasses: Apple's Vision Pro, Magic Leap and Microsoft's HoloLens. ARway has unlimited use cases for augmenting physical spaces, making it a valuable tool for creators, brands and companies in various industries. The complete ARway platform includes: the Web Creator Studio, the ARwayKit Software Development Kit (SDK) and a mobile app for iOs and Android.

Nextech 3D.ai

On October 26, 2022, ARway.ai. was spun-out from its parent Company, Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS). Nextech retained a control ownership in ARway.ai. with 13 million shares, or a 50% stake. Nextech3D.ai is a Generative AI powered 3D modeling Company and leading provider of augmented reality ("AR") experience technologies and 3D model services. Nextech's AI-powered 3D modeling platform, "ARitize3D" has contracts with; AMZN, KSS, CB2, Genuine Parts & many others. To learn more about Nextech3D.ai, visit www.nextechar.com

Forward-looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. ARway.ai will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

