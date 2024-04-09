Anzeige
09.04.2024 | 13:46
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Change in Minimum Block Trade Size for OMXS30 Index Futures (107/24)

Effective Monday, April 15, 2024, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets (Nasdaq Stockholm
AB) will change the minimum block trade size for OMXS30 index futures to 300
contracts (from current 1,100). Following the change, the thresholds will be
the same for futures and options on the OMXS30 index. Additionally, effective
the same date the minimum block trade size for mini OMXS30 index futures will
be changed to 3,000 contracts accordingly (from current 11,000). 

Annexe D to the Market Model & Functionality (Market Model Parameters) will be
updated accordingly in due course. 

For contact details please see attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1211011
