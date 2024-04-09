NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Change in Minimum Block Trade Size for OMXS30 Index Futures (107/24)

Effective Monday, April 15, 2024, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets (Nasdaq Stockholm AB) will change the minimum block trade size for OMXS30 index futures to 300 contracts (from current 1,100). Following the change, the thresholds will be the same for futures and options on the OMXS30 index. Additionally, effective the same date the minimum block trade size for mini OMXS30 index futures will be changed to 3,000 contracts accordingly (from current 11,000). Annexe D to the Market Model & Functionality (Market Model Parameters) will be updated accordingly in due course. For contact details please see attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1211011