Adastra Group (also known as Adastra Corporation), a global leader in cloud, data and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions and services, proudly announces the launch of Intelligent Optimization Platform, Adastra OptiSuite, in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS). This new AI-powered solution is designed to revolutionize planning and scheduling tasks, while offering adaptability and efficient decision-making.

Adastra OptiSuite provides real-time insights and solutions to even the most challenging planning and scheduling tasks. By considering all possible options and suggesting the best course of action, it enables flexible planning at any complexity level. Capable of managing any number and type of constraints, the platform is versatile across a wide range of optimization use cases in virtually all industries.

"Adastra OptiSuite is a dynamic solution that streamlines planning and scheduling tasks with unparalleled efficiency. By considering various options, OptiSuite suggests the best solution, based on specific and unique criteria, to optimize processes by up to 30% with a positive impact on both businesses and the environment," says Ondrej Vanek, Chief AI Officer of Adastra.

With the platform's successful completion of the AWS Foundational Technical Review (FTR) to evaluate its risks, stability, and security, the solution is now available in AWS Marketplace.

Ondrej Vanek continues, "Adastra OptiSuite introduces a new era of efficiency it effortlessly finds optimal schedules, saves resources, and enhances performance. The globally proven platform is a game-changer for businesses seeking to optimize their operations and achieve unparalleled efficiency."

Examples of applicable use cases for Adastra OptiSuite and its extensions, Adastra OptiPlan, OptiRoute, and OptiFit:

Employee Planning Scheduling: Find the best schedule, automate workforce allocation, and facilitate quick rescheduling with Adastra OptiPlan.

Logistics Supply Chain: Optimize truck and delivery routes, minimize inter-warehouse transportation and streamline operations with OptiRoute.

Production Manufacturing: Plan and schedule production processes, reduce waste materials and optimize resource use with Adastra OptiSuite.

Cargo Handling: Optimize shipping operations, improve parcel fill rates, and maximize truck and container loading with Adastra OptiFit.

The platform ensures continuity by adapting to business growth and offering scalability for evolving needs. The solution will not be outgrown because it can be applied to additional use cases within a company and expanded as needed. The comprehensive offering is complemented by technical documentation and an operation manual, ensuring knowledge transfer through training sessions for both technical and business users.

For more information, please visit: adastracorp.com

About Adastra

For over two decades, Adastra has transformed businesses into digital leaders, helping global organizations innovate, achieve operational excellence, and create unforgettable customer experiences, all with the power of their data. At the forefront of artificial intelligence, data, cloud, digital and governance services, Adastra delivers solutions to enterprises to leverage data they can control and trust, connecting them to their customers and their customers to the world.

