Listing of Eleving Group S.A. on Baltic Bond List

Nasdaq Riga decided on April 9, 2024 to list Eleving group S.A. bonds on Baltic
Bond list as of April 10, 2024. 

Additional information:

Issuer's full name       Eleving Group S.A.                
Issuer's shortname       ELEV                       
Securities ISIN code      XS2393240887                   
Securities maturity date    18.10.2026                    
Nominal value of one security 1 000 EUR                    
Number of listed securities  150 000                     
Nominal value         150 000 000 EUR                 
Fixed annual coupon rate    9.50%                      
Coupon payments        Two times per year on every April 18 and October 
                18                       
Orderbook shortname      ELEV095026A                   

Eleving Group Prospectus is available in the announcement here.

Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
