Listing of Eleving Group S.A. on Baltic Bond List

Nasdaq Riga decided on April 9, 2024 to list Eleving group S.A. bonds on Baltic Bond list as of April 10, 2024. Additional information: Issuer's full name Eleving Group S.A. Issuer's shortname ELEV Securities ISIN code XS2393240887 Securities maturity date 18.10.2026 Nominal value of one security 1 000 EUR Number of listed securities 150 000 Nominal value 150 000 000 EUR Fixed annual coupon rate 9.50% Coupon payments Two times per year on every April 18 and October 18 Orderbook shortname ELEV095026A Eleving Group Prospectus is available in the announcement here. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.