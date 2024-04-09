Onsite, physical lab inspections enable providers of regulated biopharma services to showcase their quality and capabilities to prospective partners

Scientist.com, the pharmaceutical industry's leading R&D marketplace, announced today that Sanguine Biosciences, a leading biospecimen provider that connects researchers to the biospecimens they need with a direct-to-donor model to accelerate precision medicine and cell and gene therapy research and development, has successfully completed a VERIF.i on-site assessment. VERIF.i helps Scientist.com marketplace suppliers demonstrate internal processes and adherence to best practices to both existing and potential new clients.

"Through direct-to-donor engagement, Sanguine continues to amass one of the industry's largest collections of ethically procured collections that includes extensive data about the biospecimens," stated Sanguine CEO Brian Neman. "Scientist.com's VERIF.i program enables us to further demonstrate the exceptional quality of our biospecimen and biorepository services and the commitment of our team to bridge the gap between donors and researchers."

Sanguine supports translational, clinical, and cell and gene therapy research, and their services include prospective in-home biospecimen collection directly from their donor network, apheresis products including leukopaks and LeukoLots, biospecimen inventory, and biorepository services. Their research products and services facilitate advanced therapy development programs from discovery to manufacturing.

"Human biological samples increasingly represent critical tools in the drug discovery and development process, but researchers in the life sciences often have difficulty finding high-quality, ethically sourced human samples," stated Matt McLoughlin, SVP of Categories Compliance at Scientist.com. "VERIF.i was developed to create a standardized process that helps researchers and sample providers ensure that the samples used in research meet their expected quality and ethical standards."

About Sanguine Biosciences

Sanguine Biosciences is accelerating the adoption of personalized medicine by empowering patients with their healthcare data and facilitating participation in biomedical research. By merging annotated patient biospecimens with real-world and analytical data, Sanguine delivers actionable biomarker discovery and validation studies that bridge the gap between patients and scientists working on innovative therapies. In supporting translational and clinical research at 30 of the top 40 global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, Sanguine has accelerated R&D and increased confidence in drug development and manufacturing pipelines. For the past four years, Sanguine has received the prestigious designation as a "Great Places to Work' company. In 2023, Sanguine was designated on the Inc. 5000 America's Fastest Growing Private Companies list, Fortune Best Workplaces in BioPharma, and Fortune Best Small Workplaces. Visit sanguinebio.com to learn more.

About Scientist.com

Scientist.com is a privately held San Diego-based company on a mission to make it faster and cheaper to discover new medicines. At its heart is an AI-powered marketplace that helps drug researchers use innovative technologies to rapidly translate their ideas into actionable data. Through Scientist.com, scientists communicate directly with research experts at over 4,000 global laboratories to design and execute complex research experiments. Visit scientist.com to learn more.

