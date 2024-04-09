Discovery Senior Living: Laura Fischer Assumes Role of Chief Operating Officer at Integral Senior Living

Fischer brings a wealth of experience spanning more than two decades in the senior living industry following her successful tenure as West Division Vice President at Brookdale Senior Living.

BONITA SPRINGS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2024 / Discovery Senior Living ("Discovery") is excited to share its operating company, Integral Senior Living ("ISL") has named Laura Fischer as its Chief Operating Officer.

Fischer joins ISL with more than 23 years of experience in the senior living industry. She most recently held the role of West Division Vice President for Brookdale Senior Living, supporting more than 300 communities across 18 states. Fischer also has experience at the Vice President of Operations, Regional Director of Operations, and Executive Director levels, and currently serves as the Treasurer on the Board of Directors for the California Assisted Living Association.

"Laura's experience and success in the senior living industry will be an integral part of how we continue to grow and drive results in our portfolio," said Collette Gray, President and CEO of Integral Senior Living. "We look forward to incorporating her vast experience with our leadership and community teams to do the most important work of serving our wonderful family of residents and associates."

As Chief Operating Officer for ISL, Fischer will be tasked with overseeing all operational functions, setting goals for performance and growth, and creating and implementing business strategies for execution.

"What attracted me to ISL was its positive and distinguished impact on the industry, and commitment to maintaining a supportive and inclusive culture at all levels," said Fischer. "My experience in senior living will help me provide new perspectives, as well as learn from some of the best professionals in the business."

"I am tremendously excited that Laura will be partnering with Collette to take ISL to even greater heights of performance, in their ongoing efforts to provide the absolute best experiences for all of their stakeholders," said Richard Hutchinson, CEO of Discovery Senior Living. "Laura is a prime example of our ongoing commitment to add high performing, experienced, and dedicated professionals who share our vision of creating an evolved operating company."

Born and raised in the Bay Area, Fischer has spent most of her life in California. She received her bachelor's degree in business from Arizona State University and is slated to complete her MBA in April of this year.

About Discovery Senior Living

Discovery Senior Living is a family of companies that includes Discovery Management Group, Integral Senior Living, Provincial Senior Living, Morada Senior Living, TerraBella Senior Living, LakeHouse Senior Living, Arvum Senior Living, Discovery Development Group, Discovery Design Concepts, STAT Marketing, and Discovery At Home. With three decades of experience, the award-winning management team has been developing, building, marketing, and managing diverse senior-living communities across the United States. By leveraging its innovative "Experiential Living" philosophy across a growing portfolio in excess of 300 communities and over 30,000 homes in nearly 40 states, Discovery Senior Living is a recognized industry leader for performance, innovation and lifestyle customization and, today, ranks among the 5 largest U.S. senior living operators.

