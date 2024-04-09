Hex Technologies: Hex Launches BigQuery DataFrames Integration

Data science projects run at infinite scale with Hex's data tools and Bigquery's compute

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2024 / Hex, the AI-powered frontend for data science and analytics, today announced its integrations with Google Cloud's BigQuery DataFrames. BigQuery customers can now take advantage of BigQuery DataFrames within Hex, leveraging BigQuery's infrastructure for computing speed and scalability. Joint customers get the best of both worlds with Hex's leading data science and analytics tools and BigQuery's computing power.

"As a TechBio company leveraging >50 petabytes of data to train powerful AI models to decode biology, teams across Recursion need fast, flexible, and reliable access to our data," explains Jacob Cooper, Senior Data Scientist at Recursion. "Efforts to deepen Hex's partnership with Google Cloud are exciting for our team, as it enables us to follow one of our core principles of building connected data."

"Hex's partnership with Google Cloud allows customers to deliver meaningful data insights, democratize the use of analytics, and offer a delightful experience, all while leveraging the power of BigQuery," said Yasmeen Ahmad, Managing Director, Product Activation, Data and Analytics at Google Cloud. "Working with Hex allows our shared customers, particularly teams of data scientists and analysts, to build data apps that empower business users to make smart decisions."

"At Hex, we're always trying to make powerful data work as easy and accessible as possible," said Barry McCardel, co-founder and CEO of Hex. "Our BigQuery DataFrames integration makes it super simple for folks to do sophisticated tasks at infinite scale, using our AI-powered frontend, and BigQuery's unlimited compute."

