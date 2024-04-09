Kingston, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2024) - Delta Resources Limited (TSXV: DLTA) (OTC PINK: DTARF) (FSE: 6GO1) ("Delta" or "the Company") is pleased to provide final assay results for six (6) drill holes, and one (1) drill hole extension, from its ongoing 2024 drill campaign at its 100% owned Delta-1 Gold project in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The holes reported total 2,041.6 metres.

The objective of this drill campaign is twofold:

To fill in gaps from Delta's previous drilling within a mineral envelope already identified within a 2-kilometre strike and 250 metre vertical depth to further increase the overall mineral inventory and, Exploration drill holes to the east, west and further depths to demonstrate the potential of significantly expanding the mineral envelope.

Highlights :

Drill Hole D1-24-96 intersected 1.64 g/t gold over 29.5 metres, Incl. 7.46 g/t gold over 3.5 metres,

Drill Hole D1-24-95 intersected 1.42 g/t gold over 24.1 metres and 1.68 g/t gold over 9.0 metres,

Drill Hole D1-24-93 intersected 3.71 g/t gold over 3.2 metres,

Drill Hole D1-24-94 intersected 0.64 g/t over gold 43.0 metres,

Drill Hole D1-24-17ext intersected 1.18 g/t gold over 12.0 metres.

André Tessier, President and CEO, commented: "We continue to be impressed with our drill results at Delta-1. So far, in 2024, with each new drill hole, we are adding to our gold inventory at Delta 1. The gold zones continue to show widths, continuity, and homogeneity near surface, adding to the potential for an open-pit operation; while higher grade intercepts of 7.46 g/t gold over 3.5 metres and 3.16 g/t gold over 2.2 metres suggest underground potential at depth. The drill program is still underway, and we look forward to more results shortly."

Complete results from the six (6) drill holes and one (1) drill hole extension are provided in Table 1 below. The 2024 drill campaign is ongoing, currently drilling hole D1-24-109 with final assay results still pending.

Detailed Results :

Drill hole D1-24-96 (figure 2) was designed to test the down-dip extension of the Gold Zone 60 metres down-dip from drill hole D1-24-92 (see below), 100 metres down-dip from a first intercept of drill hole D1-22-37 (0.37 g/t Au over 104.6 metres) and 50 metres down-dip from a second, deeper intercept of drill hole D1-23-37 (2.06 g/t Au over 17.5 metres). The hole intersected both zones with a first intercept of 0.36 g/t Au over 17.5 metres and a second intercept of 1.64 g/t Au over 29.5 metres. This second intercept includes a high-grade section of 7.46 g/t Au over 3.5 metres at a vertical depth of approximately 285 metres.

(figure 2) was designed to test the down-dip extension of the Gold Zone 60 metres down-dip from drill hole D1-24-92 (see below), 100 metres down-dip from a first intercept of drill hole D1-22-37 (0.37 g/t Au over 104.6 metres) and 50 metres down-dip from a second, deeper intercept of drill hole D1-23-37 (2.06 g/t Au over 17.5 metres). The hole intersected both zones with a first intercept of 0.36 g/t Au over 17.5 metres and a second intercept of 1.64 g/t Au over 29.5 metres. This second intercept includes a high-grade section of 7.46 g/t Au over 3.5 metres at a vertical depth of approximately 285 metres. Drill Hole D1-24-92 (figure 2) was designed to intersect the gold zone 60 metres down-dip from the intercepts of drill holes D1-21-09 (1.25 g/t Au over 18.0 metres) and D1-22-37 (0.37 g/t Au over 104.6 metres). The hole intersected 1.42 g/t Au over 6.2 metres at the contact of a feldspar-porphyry dike.

(figure 2) was designed to intersect the gold zone 60 metres down-dip from the intercepts of drill holes D1-21-09 (1.25 g/t Au over 18.0 metres) and D1-22-37 (0.37 g/t Au over 104.6 metres). The hole intersected 1.42 g/t Au over 6.2 metres at the contact of a feldspar-porphyry dike. Drill hole D1-24-95 (figure 3) was designed to test the Gold Zone 60 metres down-dip from the intercept of drill hole D1-23-30 (2.06 g/t Au over 65.8 metres and 0.74 g/t Au over 19.0 metres). The drill hole intersected several mineralized zones between 56.6 and 236.5 metres Intercepts include: 0.76 g/t Au over 24.9 metres, 0.85 g/t Au over 7.65 metres, 0.43 g/t Au over 14.0 metres, 1.68 g/t Au over 9.0 metres and 1.08 g/t Au over 36.8 metres.

DRILL HOLE NO Easting Northing Elevation (m) Azimuth Incl. Length (m) FROM (m) TO (m) Au Grade (g/t) CORE LENGTH (m) (UTM Zone 16) D1-24-91 290200 5385472 435 180 45 333 236.90 246.00 1.26 9.10 D1-24-92 289882 5385500 433 180 45 228 146.80 153.00 1.42 6.20 D1-24-93 289956 5385490 429 180 48 369 113.70 116.50 1.62 2.80 262.10 267.50 2.39 5.40 incl. 263.10 266.30 3.71 3.20 328.00 332.60 1.33 4.60 D1-24-94 290101 5385475 434 180 48 270 196.00 239.00 0.64 43.00 incl. 199.10 232.50 0.72 33.40 259.00 267.50 0.68 8.50 D1-24-95 290155 5385476 437 180 43 264 56.60 81.50 0.76 24.90 99.25 106.90 0.85 7.65 143.00 157.00 0.43 14.00 165.90 167.00 3.67 1.10 181.00 190.00 1.68 9.00 incl. 181.00 182.00 11.50 1.00 205.30 242.10 1.08 36.80 incl. 205.30 229.40 1.42 24.10 D1-24-96 289886 5385598 427 182 45 474 225.10 242.60 0.36 17.50 358.50 388.00 1.64 29.50 incl. 384.50 388.00 7.46 3.50 D1-24-17ext 289682 5385634 421 180 44 103.6 389.60 407.00 0.87 17.40 incl. 395.00 407.00 1.18 12.00 and 399.00 401.20 3.16 2.20

TABLE 1: Table of new drilling results at the Delta-1 Project.

Figure 1: Map showing the location of the drill holes reported in this release.

Detailed Results (continued) :

Drill Hole D1-24-91 (figure 4) was designed to intersect the gold zone 60 metres down-dip from the intercept of drill hole D1-23-60 which previously assayed 1.79 g/t Au over 128.5 metres including 2.16 g/t Au over 97.5 metres. A large dike has crosscut the upper portion of the gold zone at that section but nonetheless the hole intersected at the lower contact of the dike, grading 1.26 g/t gold over 9.1 m.

(figure 4) was designed to intersect the gold zone 60 metres down-dip from the intercept of drill hole D1-23-60 which previously assayed 1.79 g/t Au over 128.5 metres including 2.16 g/t Au over 97.5 metres. A large dike has crosscut the upper portion of the gold zone at that section but nonetheless the hole intersected at the lower contact of the dike, grading 1.26 g/t gold over 9.1 m. Drill Hole D1-24-93 (figure 5) was designed to intersect the gold zone 60 metres up-dip from the intercept of drill hole D1-22-18 (5.92 g/t Au over 31.0 metres) and down-dip from drill hole D1-23-26 (0.37 g/t Au over 129.8 metres). The drill hole intersected three mineralized zones: 1.62 g/t Au over 2.8 metres, 2.39 g/t Au over 5.4 metres (including 3.71 g/t Au over 3.2 metres) and 1.33 g/t Au over 4.6 metres.

(figure 5) was designed to intersect the gold zone 60 metres up-dip from the intercept of drill hole D1-22-18 (5.92 g/t Au over 31.0 metres) and down-dip from drill hole D1-23-26 (0.37 g/t Au over 129.8 metres). The drill hole intersected three mineralized zones: 1.62 g/t Au over 2.8 metres, 2.39 g/t Au over 5.4 metres (including 3.71 g/t Au over 3.2 metres) and 1.33 g/t Au over 4.6 metres. Drill hole D1-24-94 (figure 6) was designed to intersect the gold zone 60 metres down-dip from the intercept of drill hole D1-23-69 (2.25 g/t Au over 27.8 metres and 0.46 g/t Au over 21.1 metres) and up-dip from drill hole D1-23-54 (0.58 g/t Au over 40.2 metres). The drill hole intersected a wide mineralized zone of 0.64 g/t Au over 43.0 metres.

(figure 6) was designed to intersect the gold zone 60 metres down-dip from the intercept of drill hole D1-23-69 (2.25 g/t Au over 27.8 metres and 0.46 g/t Au over 21.1 metres) and up-dip from drill hole D1-23-54 (0.58 g/t Au over 40.2 metres). The drill hole intersected a wide mineralized zone of 0.64 g/t Au over 43.0 metres. Drill hole D1-24-17 Extension (figure 7) deepened drill hole D1-22-17 by 103.6 metres because the parent hole (i.e. D1-22-17), ended in low-grade gold mineralization. The hole intersected a new mineralized zone at depth grading 1.18 g/t Au over 12.0 metres, including a 2.2 metre section grading 3.16 g/t Au. This higher-grade intercept is located at a vertical depth of approximately 285 metres (as for drill hole D1-24-96).

Geological Discussion

The Delta-1 project is located in the Shebandowan Greenstone Belt and covers a 19 km strike extent of the Shebandowan Structural Zone. Gold mineralization at Eureka, occurs within a broad corridor of highly altered (ankerite-calcite-silicification and albitization) rocks exhibiting highly anomalous gold values of up to 0.2 g/t gold. Higher-grade mineralization within this corridor is associated with a stockwork of quartz-ankerite-pyrite-gold veinlets, with increased density of these veinlets generally proportional to increased gold grade. The gold mineralized zones have so far been intersected for a strike of approximately 2.3 kilometres, with a higher-grade segment extending for nearly 950 metres. So far, the mineralized zone extends from surface to a vertical depth of approximately 250 metres. Mineralization strikes approximately 100 to 120 degrees azimuth, with a dip of 75-80 degrees north (shallower dips of 50N are observed in the western portion of the zone). Higher-grade, wide ore shoots are observed and appear to be plunging approximately 40 degrees towards the west, within this structural corridor. Similar ore shoots are often observed in structurally controlled gold deposits and often occur with a certain periodicity. The currently defined ore shoots are open at depth.

Analytical Protocol and QA/QC

Chemical analyses reported in this press release were performed at AGAT Laboratories. AGAT Laboratories is accredited to ISO 17025 by the Standards Council of Canada (SCC). Sample preparation was performed in Thunder Bay, Ontario. Sampling and analytical procedures are subject to a comprehensive Quality Assurance and Quality Control program that includes duplicate samples, blanks, and analytical standards.

The following assaying protocol was adopted at Delta-1 to reduce the assay variability due to nugget effect caused by visible gold:

If visible gold is observed in the sample or within the assumed mineralized zone , the assay is performed by Metallic Screening whereby the entire sample is crushed, a 1 kg portion is pulverized and screened to 106µm and analyzed by 50 g fire assay with gravimetric finish at the AGAT Laboratory in Thunder Bay, Ontario.

, the assay is performed by Metallic Screening whereby the entire sample is crushed, a 1 kg portion is pulverized and screened to 106µm and analyzed by 50 g fire assay with gravimetric finish at the AGAT Laboratory in Thunder Bay, Ontario. If no visible gold is observed or outside of the mineralized zones , an initial assay is performed by 50 g Fire Assay with ICP-OES finish at the AGAT Laboratory in Thunder Bay, Ontario. If the assay result exceeds 2.0 g/t gold, remaining rejects are pulverized, a 1 kg portion is screened to 106µm and analyzed by 50 g fire assay with gravimetric finish at the AGAT Laboratory in Thunder Bay, Ontario.

NQ-size drill core was sawed in half lengthwise and half of the core was sampled and sealed in clean plastic bags before being shipped for assay. The remaining half of the core was replaced in core boxes and is stored at Delta's core storage facilities. Standards and blanks are inserted in the sequence of samples on site as quality assurance and quality control in addition to the regular insertion of blank, duplicate, and standard samples accredited by SGS Canada Minerals Laboratories during the analytical process.

Qualified Persons

Daniel Boudreau, P.Geo. and Manager of Exploration at Delta Resources Limited, is the Qualified Persons as defined by NI-43-101. He has supervised the drilling program in the field and reviewed the technical information presented in this press release.

About Delta Resources Limited

Delta Resources Limited is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on growing shareholder value through the exploration of two very high-potential gold and base-metal projects in Canada.

DELTA-1 is Delta's flagship project, where the company is building gold ounces 50 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, Ontario, at surface and adjacent to the Trans-Canada highway. To date, the gold mineralization is defined over 1.8 km from surface to a vertical depth of 250 m. Highlights include drill intercepts such as 5.92 g/t Au over 31 m (incl. 14.8 g/t Au over 11.9 m), and 1.79 g/t Au over 128.5 m. The property covers 107 square kilometres and Delta has identified a 5 km long corridor of intense alteration and deformation at the property, on strike with the gold zone, that has yet to be thoroughly explored.

The DELTA-2 property covers 205 square kilometres in the prolific Chibougamau District of Quebec. The property holds excellent potential for gold-rich polymetallic VMS deposits as well as hydrothermal-gold deposits. Delta targets VMS deposits such as the LeMoine past producer where 0.76 Mt were mined between 1975 and 1983, grading 9.6% Zn, 4.2% Cu, 4.5 g/t Au and 84 g/t Ag.

Figure 2 Vertical section looking east, showing the intercept of drill holes D1-24-92 and D1-24-96.

Figure 3 Vertical section looking east, showing the intercepts of drill hole D1-24-95.

Figure 4 Vertical section looking east, showing the intercept of drill hole D1-24-91.

Figure 5: Vertical section looking east, showing the intercept of drill hole D1-24-93.

Figure 6: Vertical section looking east, showing the intercept of drill hole D1-24-94.

Figure 7: Vertical section looking east, showing the intercept of drill hole D1-24-17ext.

