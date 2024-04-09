Brazil's cumulative installed PV capacity exceeded 41 GW at the end of March, with utility-scale plants accounting for 13 GW and distributed-generation resources representing 28 GW of the total. From pv magazine Brazil Brazil added more than 4 GW of PV capacity to its electricity system in the first quarter of this year, according to new figures from PV association ABSolar. Around 2 GW of this capacity comes from large-scale PV plants and another 2 GW from distributed-generation PV systems, which in Brazil include all installations up to 5 MW. The country hit 41 GW of cumulative installed PV ...

