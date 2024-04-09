U.S. based company continues global expansion bringing industry veteran to spearhead efforts

WorldVue®, the trusted provider of video, digital infrastructure, wireless connectivity, and professional services to guest-centric properties worldwide, announced the appointment of Chris Coles as Chief Business Development Officer. In his role, Coles will be responsible for leading WorldVue's international expansion efforts, driving growth, and strengthening the company's presence in key markets around the globe. This announcement follows the most recent development of entities in Europe and Asia.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240404863536/en/

WorldVue Announces Chris Coles as Chief Business Development Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

Coles' visionary approach places innovation at the core, targeting enhancements in network services, business models and applications. With this appointment, he will work closely with WorldVue's executive team to deliver strategies fit for new and existing international markets. Coles' experience across diverse cultures coupled with his keen knowledge of market trends and wide array of leadership roles in the technology-based services industry will benefit the WorldVue team in identifying opportunities, building partnerships, and serving the unique needs of our target markets.

"The past year has marked a period of remarkable growth and achievements for WorldVue, and welcoming Chris to the team brings a new level of expertise and perspective to our global initiatives," said Robert Grosz, President and Chief Operating Officer, WorldVue. "Expanding our leadership team enables us to consistently deliver exceptional customer service to our clients and partners, driving our company towards continued success."

Coles brings decades of extensive industry experience to the WorldVue team, having held key positions at top-tier service providers including AT&T, US West, TCI, Qwest Communications, Liberty Global and Liberty Latin America. Prior to his new role, he was also CEO of two successful startups one in the IPTV software market later acquired by Siemens, and one in the contact center analytics business later acquired by Avaya.

"This is an exciting time for WorldVue. I'm honored to join the team and further support the company's mission of providing cutting-edge technology to valued customers worldwide," said Coles, Chief Business Development Officer. "My goal is to ensure leading hospitality brands and other guest centric properties benefit from WorldVue's innovative approach and I look forward to continuing to grow our suite of solutions in the global market."

With a growing presence across Canada, Latin America and the Caribbean, Europe, Middle East and the Asia Pacific regions, WorldVue is now able to service customers across the globe. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, WorldVue is leading the way in delivering innovative technology solutions that enhance the owner, staff, and guest experience. To stay updated on future announcements and learn more about WorldVue, visit www.worldvue.com.

ABOUT WORLDVUE

WorldVue® is a trusted provider of video, advanced connectivity and professional services to properties and enterprises across the world. With a dedication to customer service, WorldVue is leading the way in delivering innovative technology solutions that enhance the resident, guest, and staff experience. From managed services to digital transformation, WorldVue is a single point of contact for all property technology needs.

Founded in 1974, WorldVue is a privately held company headquartered in the United States with offices in the Americas, Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Dubai, Singapore and Australia. The company serves over 7,500 properties and over 960,000 rooms.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240404863536/en/

Contacts:

Phase 3 Marketing and Communications

worldvue@phase3mc.com

678.654.4683

Ella Steele

Esteele@WorldVue.com

713.425.8343