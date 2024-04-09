C&G REGULATORY SOLUTIONS AND ITS CEO ALEXANDER CULLEY SHORTLISTED IN PRESTIGIOUS ICA COMPLIANCE AWARDS 2024

LONDON, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- C&G Regulatory Solutions is proud to be shortlisted for an ICA Compliance Award for Compliance Consultancy Firm of the Year, whilst its CEO Alexander Culley has been shortlisted in the Compliance Influencer of the Year category. The ICA Compliance Awards celebrate the outstanding achievements, collaboration, and innovation of the compliance and financial crime prevention teams across the globe.

Following a thorough judging process, C&G Regulatory Solutions and Alexander Culley were shortlisted, ahead of the official awards ceremony to be held on 27thJune 2024.

The judging panel was made up of a diverse range of highly influential and respected figures within the compliance and financial crime prevention community. This includes Neil Whiley, Director of Sanctions, UK Finance; Monica Sekhri, Global Senior Director Business Continuity and Resilience, Coca Cola; Lisa Bennett, Legal Compliance Director, Mastercard; Vito Danta, Deputy CEO, Board Member and Chief Compliance Officer Europe, Revolut; Matthew Dalby, BT, Director, Data Compliance and Assurance, BT; Lizy Purdy, Senior Manager, CIB and LBCM Markets Shared Services CCOR, Markets, Risk, Lloyds Banking Group.

The Compliance Consultancy Firm of the Year entry detailed the outstanding work of C&G Regulatory Solutions in helping its clients achieve cost effective remedies to complex regulatory problems. Alexander Culley was shortlisted for the Compliance Influencer of the Year Award in recognition of his contributions to peer review publications examining the evolution of conduct risk in algorithmic markets and more generally.

Director, Lewis Gurry commented:

"We are honoured to be shortlisted for this award and it is testament to the hard work that has underpinned our success to date. We would like to take this opportunity to thank our customers for placing their faith in our growing business. We will continue to repay that faith with our ongoing commitment to providing first class compliance support."

CEO, Alexander Culley added:

"I am delighted to be shortlisted for the award of Compliance Influencer of the Year and would particularly like to thank Professor Simon Wolfe at the University of Southampton for his support in landing so many publications in peer reviewed journals. Being recognised for my contribution to developing knowledge of conduct risk in digital contexts is very validating and rewarding."

ICA's President, Pekka Dare commented:

"On behalf of ICA, I would like to personally thank everyone who entered the ICA Compliance Awards. It gives me great pleasure to congratulate C&G Regulatory Solutions and Alexander Culley on being shortlisted as finalists in the categories of Compliance Consultancy Firm of the Year and Compliance Influencer of the Year. All of the entrants represent the very best of what our industry has to offer, and I am looking forward to welcoming all our finalists to the awards ceremony on the 27th June."

The selected winners will be announced during the awards ceremony at the Park Plaza Westminster, London on 27 June 2024.

For more information/media enquiries relating to the ICA Compliance Awards 2024, please contact awardssupport@int-comp.org

For more information relating to C&G Regulatory Solutions please contact enquiries@cgregulatorysolutions.com .

About the ICA Compliance Awards

The ICA Compliance Awards recognise and celebrate internal compliance and financial crime prevention teams who go over and above to collaborate, innovate and raise compliance standards across the globe. These awards promote best practice, champion the profession and highlight the importance of compliance and financial crime prevention in today's constantly changing regulatory, geopolitical and business environment.

About ICA

The International Compliance Association (ICA) is the leading professional body for the global regulatory and financial crime compliance community. Since 2001, we have enhanced the knowledge, skills and behaviour of over 160,000 professionals, either through our internationally recognised portfolio of professional qualifications (awarded in association with Alliance Manchester Business School, the University of Manchester) or through accredited in-company training.

