Dienstag, 09.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Rohstoff-Geheimtipp: Startet nach dieser News JETZT der Kursturbo?
09.04.2024 | 14:10
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: LISTING OF ETN ISSUED ISSUED BY VIRTUNE AB (PUBL) (Record Id 256313)

Nasdaq Stockholm has decided to list one ETN issued by Virtune AB (Publ) with
effect from April 10, 2024. The instrument will be listed on the STO Exchange
Traded Notes segment. 



ISIN     Orderbook ID
--------------------------
SE0021630217 331300   
--------------------------


Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1211020
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
