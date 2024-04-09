Eurofins Genomics AgriGenomics Europe and Gencove announce collaboration to offer complete solution for low-pass whole genome sequencing

New York, USA and Galten, Denmark, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eurofins Genomics AgriGenomics Europe, an internationally leading provider of DNA sequencing and genotyping services and Gencove, a pioneer of low-pass whole genome sequencing (lpWGS) imputation and analysis, today announced a partnership to offer a complete solution for lpWGS in Europe, delivering high-throughput and cost-effective sequencing. The partnership will combine Gencove's platform for data analytics and management with Eurofins Genomics AgriGenomics Europe's capabilities running low-pass whole genomics sequencing to usher in a new era in genotyping.

The collaboration leverages both companies' strengths in sequencing to accelerate advancements in genotyping benefiting plant breeders, livestock selectors, aquaculture, and companion animal sectors. By integrating Gencove's end-to-end software platform, which is hardware-agnostic and designed for high-volume genomic data generation and analysis, with Eurofins Genomics AgriGenomics Europe's' extensive expertise and global infrastructure in DNA sequencing and genotyping, the partnership unlocks cost-effective genotyping with a simplified analytical flow for species without SNP arrays available.

"By teaming up with Eurofins Genomics AgriGenomics Europe, we're boosting the efficiency and reducing the cost per sample of our sequencing processes, thereby broadening access to affordable sequencing for a wider range of scientists and researchers" Joseph Pickrell, Ph.D., co-founder and CEO of Gencove, explained.

In making large-scale genomic information more accessible and actionable, Gencove and Eurofins Genomics AgriGenomics Europe are setting new benchmarks for what is possible in agriculture.

About Eurofins Genomics:

Eurofins Genomics represents the genomic division within the Eurofins Scientific Group. With facilities in Europe, the United States and Asia, Eurofins Genomics is an internationally leading provider of DNA sequencing and genotyping services, DNA synthesis products and bioinformatics services for pharma, diagnostics, population genomics, consumer genomics, food, agriculture, biotechnological and research markets. The European branch is headquartered in Ebersberg, Germany. For further information, please visit www.eurofinsgenomics.com



About Gencove:

With additional opportunities to improve human health and the challenge of feeding the world's growing population, demand for large-scale genomic information is significantly increasing. To meet the need, Gencove has developed an end-to-end software platform for transforming genomic data into actionable insights. The result is a hardware-agnostic, high-volume, and cost-effective genomic data generation, analysis, and management solution. For more information visit: www.gencove.comand follow us on LinkedInand Twitter.