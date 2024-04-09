Plus Therapeutics Inc.: Neuro-Oncologist Andrew Brenner, M.D., Ph.D. and Barbara Blouw, Ph.D. Join Plus' Management Team

The addition of both Dr. Brenner and Dr. Blouw substantially expands Plus internal expertise in key areas



Dr. Brenner will maintain his academic commitments but will greatly contribute to Plus' scientific and clinical efforts to develop targeted radiotherapeutics for central nervous system (CNS) cancers

Dr. Blouw is an expert in CNS tumor biology and in the diagnosis of neoplasms of the cerebrospinal fluid

AUSTIN, Texas, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTV ) (the "Company"), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing targeted radiotherapeutics with advanced platform technologies for central nervous system (CNS) cancers, today announced that Andrew Brenner, M.D., Ph.D. (Professor-Research, Departments of Medicine, Neurology, and Neurosurgery & S & B Kolitz/CTRC-Zachry Endowed Chair Neuro-Oncology Research, Mays Cancer Center at UT Health San Antonio) has formally joined the Company in a part-time capacity. Dr. Brenner will provide substantial input on the Company's central nervous system cancer development programs while continuing to maintain his academic practice and laboratory. In addition, Barbara Blouw, Ph.D. joins the Company as Vice President, Clinical Affairs.

"I am excited to be working more closely with the Plus team to accelerate the development of its radiopharmaceutical pipeline," said Andrew Brenner, M.D., Ph.D. "Rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda has the potential to transform the treatment of CNS cancers, and I am pleased to be able to increase my commitment to Plus with the goal of accelerating the late-stage clinical development of the company's existing trials in recurrent glioblastoma (GBM), leptomeningeal disease and pediatric brain cancer."

Dr. Brenner is a board-certified internist, medical oncologist, and tumor biologist with a focus in drug development for the management of primary brain tumors and breast neoplasms. Dr. Brenner's academic work focuses on both clinical cancer management and the development of novel therapies to treat breast and central nervous system tumors. Dr. Brenner has received numerous grants and investigational new drug approvals based on his translational research. Additionally, he has led multiple multicenter trials for the treatment of CNS neoplasms and served on Steering Committees for Phase III trials in GBM. He is a graduate of Texas A&M University and earned his doctorate in biological science and tumor biology at the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center - Science Park. Dr. Brenner received his medical degree from the Texas Tech University Health Science Center and completed a residency at Texas A&M Health Science Center in Temple, Tx. He completed his fellowship in medical oncology at UT Health San Antonio.

Dr. Barbara Blouw has a Ph.D. from Utrecht University in the Netherlands and completed her postdoctoral research at the Sanford Burnham Prebys, Medical Discovery Institute, and the University of California, San Diego Division of Biological Sciences in basic cancer biopsy. Professionally, she has worked for Navigate Biopharma (a Novartis Company), Halozyme and Biocept. Dr. Blouw has a broad background in oncology research, clinical trial design, regulatory submissions, biostatistics, and clinical operations. She also has expertise in CNS biomarker development using in vitro and in vivo preclinical models and assay development and validations for clinical trial testing per the College of American Pathologists Laboratory Accreditation Program and Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments.

"As we prepare for the future, Plus is substantially strengthening its management in key areas such as cancer biology, neuro-oncologic clinical development, and central nervous system biomarker development," said Marc H. Hedrick, M.D., M.B.A. "I have worked closely with both Dr. Brenner and Dr. Blouw for some time now, and they are important new additions for our future. Their positive impact will be felt immediately."

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing targeted radiotherapeutics for difficult-to-treat cancers of the central nervous system with the potential to enhance clinical outcomes for patients. Combining image-guided local beta radiation and targeted drug delivery approaches, the Company is advancing a pipeline of product candidates with lead programs in recurrent glioblastoma (GBM) and leptomeningeal metastases (LM). The Company has built a supply chain through strategic partnerships that enable the development, manufacturing, and future potential commercialization of its products. Plus Therapeutics is led by an experienced and dedicated leadership team and has operations in key cancer clinical development hubs including Austin and San Antonio, Texas. For more information, visit https://plustherapeutics.com/.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. securities laws, including statements regarding clinical trials, expected operations and upcoming developments. All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by future verbs, as well as terms such as "potential," "anticipating," "planning" and similar expressions or the negatives thereof. Such statements are based upon certain assumptions and assessments made by management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate. These statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the following: the potential promise of rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda including the ability of rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda to safely and effectively deliver radiation directly to the tumor at high doses; expectations as to the Company's future performance including the next steps in developing the Company's current assets; the Company's clinical trials including statements regarding the timing and characteristics of the ReSPECT-GBM, ReSPECT-LM and ReSPECT-PBC and increase of ten o, clinical trials; possible negative effects of rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda; the continued evaluation of rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda including through evaluations in additional patient cohorts; and the intended functions of the Company's platform and expected benefits from such functions.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release could differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements because of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that include, but are not limited to, the following: the early stage of the Company's product candidates and therapies, the results of the Company's research and development activities, including uncertainties relating to the clinical trials of its product candidates and therapies; the Company's liquidity and capital resources and its ability to raise additional cash, the outcome of the Company's partnering/licensing efforts, risks associated with laws or regulatory requirements applicable to it, market conditions, product performance, litigation or potential litigation, and competition within the cancer diagnostics and therapeutics field, ability to develop and protect proprietary intellectual property or obtain licenses to intellectual property developed by others on commercially reasonable and competitive terms, and material security breach or cybersecurity attack affecting the Company's operations or property. This list of risks, uncertainties, and other factors is not complete. Plus Therapeutics discusses some of these matters more fully, as well as certain risk factors that could affect Plus Therapeutics' business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects, in its reports filed with the SEC, including Plus Therapeutics' annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K. These filings are available for review through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any or all forward-looking statements Plus Therapeutics makes may turn out to be wrong and can be affected by inaccurate assumptions Plus Therapeutics might make or by known or unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those identified in this press release. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements made in this press release, which speak only as of its date. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events, trends or circumstances after the date they are made unless the Company has an obligation under U.S. federal securities laws to do so.

