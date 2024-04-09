Carbon Revolution Limited: Carbon Revolution Announces Record Revenue Results for First Half 2024

- Achieved Record Half Year Revenue of US$26.1 million, up 107% year-over-year

- Half Year Sales of 12.8k Wheels, More Than Doubling Volumes Compared to the Prior Year

- Achieved Record Quarterly Revenue of US$14.8 million in 2Q24, up 177% year-over-year

- Limited liquidity as of 31 March 2024, requires additional finance; discussion with OIC for potential early release of Escrow funds is ongoing

- Issues Preliminary Estimate for Fiscal 3Q 2024 (Quarter Ended March 31, 2024) of $10 to $11 Million, Up 110% Year-Over-Year at the Mid-Point of the Range

GEELONG, Australia, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carbon Revolution plc (Nasdaq: CREV) (the "Company"), a Tier 1 OEM supplier and the leading global manufacturer of lightweight advanced technology automotive carbon fiber wheels, today announced fiscal first half 2024 results for the period ending December 31, 2023 (unaudited). First half revenue was up 107% over the same period last year and second quarter revenue was also up 177% year over year. Net loss for the half was US$38.2 million compared to US$19.2 million a year ago with transactions costs comprising US$12.1 million for this half.

Carbon Revolution is an early-stage growth company that is reliant on new capital until it reaches profitability and positive free cashflow. As at 31 March 2024, the Company has very limited liquidity with $1.7million of unrestricted cash. The company is negotiating for an early release of some of the OIC funds held in escrow, however no assurance can be made that the Company and OIC will reach agreement. Support and concessions from secured debt provider PIUS are also likely to be required.

"Carbon Revolution reported half year revenue in the fiscal first half of 2024, up 107% year-over-year to US$26.1 million, driven by increased demand from the Corvette Z06 program, and the launches of the Range Rover Sport SV and Ford Mustang Dark Horse programs" said Jake Dingle, CEO of Carbon Revolution. "We expect revenue to continue to grow in the second half with the planned launch of several new programs. With this commercial momentum, our planned Australian capacity is approaching being fully committed including new capacity from our Mega-line expansion. We remain excited about the opportunities that lie ahead, including the benefits unlocked from our operational excellence initiatives and our ability to drive fixed cost leverage as volumes ramp."

First half business progress includes

Completed Nasdaq listing

Appointed Bob Lutz as Chair of the Board of Directors

Won an OEM wheel program by a premium brand of a major German automaker

Launched the Range Rover Sport SVO program with Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), with more than half of the 2025 Range Rover Sport SVs models sold in the US reportedly featuring Carbon Revolution's 23-inch carbon fiber wheels

Chris Recktenwald joined to lead global strategic procurement and supply chain initiatives for Carbon Revolution

Commissioning of Mega-line is now well advanced. There were some increased costs in the first half of 2024 related to commissioning and ramping two new programs simultaneously

Fiscal 3Q 2024 Preliminary Revenue

The Company's third quarter fiscal 2024 preliminary revenue is expected to be in the range of US$10 million to US$11 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 110% at the mid-point. 3Q FY24 will be lower than 2Q FY24 as it includes a normal production shutdown period during the southern hemisphere summer holidays.

As stated in December 2023, the Company expects to provide a quarterly revenue outlook during CY24. The company is no longer providing annual guidance for CY24 as majority of expected revenue growth is due to arise in the second half from the introduction of new programs and the timing and ramp rate of these new programs is outside the control of the Company.

About Carbon Revolution plc

Carbon Revolution plc (Nasdaq: CREV) is the parent of Carbon Revolution Pty Ltd, an early-stage growth company, which has successfully innovated, commercialized and industrialized the advanced manufacture of carbon fiber wheels for the global automotive industry. The Company has progressed from single prototypes to designing and manufacturing lightweight wheels for cars and SUVs in the high performance, premium and luxury segments, for the world's most prestigious automotive brands. Carbon Revolution is creating a significant and sustainable advanced technology business that supplies its lightweight wheel technology to automotive manufacturers around the world.

For more information, visit carbonrev.com

Unaudited Financial Highlights

Metrics(1)



(US$ unless otherwise specified) 1H FY24 1H FY23 Change % Number of Wheels Sold ('000s) 12.8 6.2 107 % Revenue (US$m) 26.1 12.6 107 % Adjusted EBITDA (2) (US$m) (14.5 )3 (12.9 )3 13 % NPAT (US$m) (38.2 ) (19.2 ) 99 % Unrestricted cash at 31 March(3) (US$m) 1.7 2.5 (32 )%

(1) Financials are unaudited. Converted to USD at 0.7 for convenience. 1H period ending Dec 31. (2) Excludes capital raising transaction costs 1H FY24 US$12.1m and 1H FY23 US$2.2m (3) While the Company has US$35 million of restricted cash in escrow as at 31 March 2024 from the OIC Financing, certain conditions for a reserve release from escrow under the OIC Financing documents are reasonably likely not to be satisfied. The company is negotiating a release of a portion of the funds held in escrow, however no assurance can be made that the Company and OIC will reach agreement. As of March 31, 2024 the Company has US$1.7m of available cash on the balance sheet and US$4.8m in restricted Trust fund in relation to PIUS agreement.

Forward Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this communication are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "project," "forecast," "predict," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "outlook," "target" or other similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the future financial performance, business strategies, financings and expectations for the Company's business. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this communication, and on the current expectations of Carbon Revolution's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and may differ from such assumptions, and such differences may be material. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Carbon Revolution.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including (i) Carbon Revolution's liquidity, including its ability to pay its obligations and to issue equity, refinance its indebtedness or otherwise obtain financing at all or on acceptable terms, (ii) risks related to our ability to meet financial covenants and other key covenants under existing financing arrangements, (iii) changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; (iv) the ability to maintain the listing of Carbon Revolution's securities on the stock exchange; (v) the failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the business combination and related transactions; (vi) risks related to the rollout of Carbon Revolution's business strategy and the timing of expected business milestones; (vii) the effects of competition on Carbon Revolution's future business and the ability of the combined company to grow and manage growth, establish and maintain relationships with customers and retain its management and key employees; (viii) risks related to domestic and international political and macroeconomic uncertainty, including the Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Hamas conflicts; (ix) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Carbon Revolution; (x) the impact of pandemic and governmental responses on any of the foregoing risks; (xi) risks related to Carbon Revolution's industry; (xii) changes in laws and regulations; and (xiii) those factors discussed in the documents Carbon Revolution filed with the SEC, including the Shell Company Report on Form 20-F.

If any of these risks materialize or Carbon Revolution's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Carbon Revolution does not presently know or that Carbon Revolution currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Carbon Revolution's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Carbon Revolution anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Carbon Revolution's assessments to change. However, while Carbon Revolution may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Carbon Revolution specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, unless required by applicable law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Carbon Revolution's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

Carbon Revolution plc

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

(Unaudited) US $'0001 AU $'000 As of December 31, As of December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 18,852 9,855 26,931 14,078 Restricted trust fund 4,841 - 6,916 - Receivables 6,782 3,972 9,689 5,674 Contract assets 12,734 1,362 18,192 1,946 Inventories 16,528 14,528 23,612 20,754 Other current assets 2,588 1,848 3,697 2,640 Total current assets 62,325 31,564 89,037 45,092 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 48,273 40,942 68,962 58,488 Right-of-use assets 4,962 5,463 7,088 7,804 Intangible assets 12,004 10,982 17,148 15,688 Total non-current assets 65,239 57,386 93,198 81,980 Total assets 127,564 88,950 182,235 127,072 Current liabilities Payables 33,966 5,684 48,524 8,120 Borrowings 15,707 14,407 22,439 20,581 Lease liability 460 443 657 633 Contract liability 1,279 545 1,827 779 Deferred income 1,299 1,234 1,856 1,763 Provisions 2,798 3,090 3,997 4,414 Total current liabilities 55,509 25,403 79,300 36,290 Non-current liabilities Borrowings 78,124 - 111,606 - Lease Liability 4,926 5,386 7,037 7,694 Contract liability 3,058 - 4,368 - Deferred income 9,958 11,165 14,225 15,950 Provisions 1,712 460 2,446 657 Total non-current liabilities 97,778 17,011 139,682 24,301 Total liabilities 153,287 42,414 218,982 60,591 Net (liabilities) / assets (25,723 ) 46,537 (36,747 ) 66,481 (Deficiency in equity) / equity Contributed equity 37 269,875 53 385.536 Warrant 3,808 - 5,440 - Reserves 269,739 4,949 385,342 7,070 Accumulated losses (299,307 ) (228,288 ) (427,582 ) (326,125 ) Total (deficiency in equity) / equity (25,723 ) 46,537 (36,747 ) 66,481

1 All USD figures converted to USD at 0.7 for convenience.

Carbon Revolution plc

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and

Other Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) US $'0002 AU $'000 Six Months Ended

December 31, Six Months Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Sale of wheels 24,172 12,606 34,532 18,009 Engineering services 1,038 - 1,483 - Sale of tooling 931 - 1,330 - Revenue 26,141 12,606 37,345 18,009 Cost of goods sold (35,877 ) (17,910 ) (51,253 ) (25,586 ) Gross margin (9,736 ) (5,304 ) (13,908 ) (7,577 ) Other income 4,293 1,740 6,133 2,485 Operational expenses (1,884 ) (272 ) (2,692 ) (388 ) Research and development (5,253 ) (6,394 ) (7,504 ) (9,134 ) Administrative expenses (5,783 ) (5,499 ) (8,261 ) (7,855 ) Marketing expenses (456 ) (512 ) (653 ) (732 ) Capital raising transaction costs (12,080 ) (2,270 ) (17,257 ) (3,243 ) Finance costs (7,263 ) (726 ) (10,375 ) (1,037 ) Loss before income tax expense (38,162 ) (19,237 ) (54,517 ) (27,481 ) Income tax expense - - - - Loss for the year after income tax (38,162 ) (19,237 ) (54,517 ) (27,481 ) Other comprehensive income Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Foreign currency translation differences - foreign operations (609 ) (12 ) (870 ) (17 ) Other comprehensive income (609 ) (12 ) (870 ) (17 ) Total comprehensive loss for the year, net of tax (38,772 ) (19,249 ) (55,387 ) (27,498 ) Earnings per share Basic $(15.57 ) $(0.09 ) $(22.24 ) $(0.13 ) Diluted $(15.57 ) $(0.09 ) $(22.24 ) $(0.13 )

2 All USD figures converted to USD at 0.7 for convenience.

Carbon Revolution plc

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity (Unaudited) - US $3 US $'000s Contributed Equity Warrant Restructure reserve Irish distribution reserve Share buyback reserve Share based payment reserve Accumulated Losses Foreign Currency Translation Reserve Total Equity Balance as at 30 June 2022 268,675 - - - (218 ) 5,050 (209,051 ) (109 ) 64,348 Net loss after tax for the half year - - - - - - (19,237 ) - (19,237 ) Other comprehensive loss for the half year - - - - - - - (12 ) (12 ) Total comprehensive loss for the half year - - - - - - (19,237 ) (12 ) (19,249 ) Issue of share capital - - - - - - - - - Shared-based payments 1,200 - - - - 238 - - 1,438 Total transactions with owners in their capacity as owners 1,200 - - - - 238 - - 1,438 Balance as at 31 December 2022 269,875 - - - (218 ) 5,288 (228,288 ) (121 ) 46,537 US $'000s Contributed Equity Warrant Restructure reserve Irish distribution reserve Share buyback reserve Share based payment reserve Accumulated Losses Foreign Currency Translation Reserve Total Equity Balance as at 30 June 2023 270,503 - - - (218 ) 5,387 (264,507 ) (153 ) 11,012 Net loss after tax for the half year - - - - - - (38,162 ) - (38,162 ) Other comprehensive loss for the half year - - - - - - - (609 ) (609 ) Total comprehensive loss for the half year - - - (38,162 ) (609 ) (38,771 ) Share-based payments 620 - - - - (5,387 ) 3,362 - (1,405 ) Business combination (271,123 ) 3,808 243,147 - - - - - (24,168 ) Capital reduction 37 - - 27,572 - - - - 27,609 Total transactions with owners in their capacity as owners (270,466 ) 3,808 243,147 27,572 - (5,387 ) 3,362 - 2,036 Balance as at 31 December 2023 37 3,808 243,147 27,572 (218 ) - (299,307 ) (762 ) (25,723 )

3 All USD figures converted to USD at 0.7 for convenience.



Carbon Revolution plc

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity (Unaudited) - AU$ AU $'000s Contributed Equity Warrant Restructure reserve Irish distribution reserve Share buyback reserve Share based payment reserve Accumulated Losses Foreign Currency Translation Reserve Total Equity Balance as at 30 June 2022 383,822 - - - (311 ) 7,214 (298,644 ) (156 ) 91,925 Net loss after tax for the half year - - - - - - (27,481 ) - (27,481 ) Other comprehensive loss for the half year - - - - - - - (17 ) (17 ) Total comprehensive loss for the half year - - - - - - (27,481 ) (17 ) (27,498 ) Issue of share capital - - - - - - - - - Shared-based payments 1,714 - - - - 340 - - 2,054 Total transactions with owners in their capacity as owners 1,714 - - - - 340 - - 2,054 Balance as at 31 December 2022 385,536 - - - (311 ) 7,554 (326,125 ) (173 ) 66,481 AU $'000s Contributed Equity Warrant Restructure reserve Irish distribution reserve Share buyback reserve Share based payment reserve Accumulated Losses Foreign Currency Translation Reserve Total Equity Balance as at 30 June 2023 386,432 - - - (311 ) 7,695 (377,867 ) (218 ) 15,731 Net loss after tax for the half year - - - - - - (54,517 ) - (54,517 ) Other comprehensive loss for the half year - - - - - - - (870 ) (870 ) Total comprehensive loss for the half year - - - (54,517 ) (870 ) (55,387 ) Share-based payments 886 - - - - (7,695 ) 4,802 - (2,007 ) Business Combination (387,318 ) 5,440 347,353 - - - - - (34,525 ) Capital reduction 53 - - 39,388 - - - - 39,441 Total transactions with owners in their capacity as owners (386,379 ) 5,440 347,353 39,388 - (7,695 ) 4,802 - 2,909 Balance as at 31 December 2023 53 5,440 347,353 39,388 (311 ) - (427,582 ) (1,088 ) (36,747 )





Carbon Revolution plc

Condensed Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited) US $'0004 AU $'000 Six Months Ended

December 31, Six Months Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Receipts from customers 19,861 20,932 28,373 29,903 Receipt of grants and research and development incentives 111 10,630 159 15,186 Payments to suppliers and employees (38,765 ) (27,231 ) (55,380 ) (38,902 ) Borrowing costs (2,806 ) (616 ) (4,009 ) (880 ) Capital raising transaction costs (7,482 ) (2,201 ) (10,689 ) (3,144 ) Interest received 53 26 76 37 Finance costs (3,614 ) - (5,163 ) - Net cash used in operating activities (32,642 ) 1,540 (46,633 ) 2,200 Cash flow from investing activities Payment for property, plant and equipment (4,774 ) (4,140 ) (6,820 ) (5,914 ) Payment for intangible assets (1,495 ) (1,757 ) (2,135 ) (2,510 ) Net cash (used in) / provided by investing activities (6,269 ) (5,897 ) (8,955 ) (8,424 ) Cash flow from financing activities Proceeds from third party borrowings 49,663 10,854 70,947 15,505 Repayment of third party borrowings (7,592 ) (12,560 ) (10,845 ) (17,943 ) Reclass to restricted cash (5,373 ) - (7,675 ) - Repayment of lease liability (224 ) (134 ) (320 ) (191 ) Net cash provided by / (used in) financing activities 47,220 (1,840 ) 67,457 (2,629 ) Net increase / (decrease) in cash held 8,309 (6,197 ) 11,869 (8,853 ) Cash at beginning of financial period 13,707 15,885 19,582 22,693 Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (3,164 ) 167 (4,520 ) 238 Cash at end of financial period 18,852 9,855 26,931 14,078

4 All USD figures converted to USD at 0.7 for convenience.



