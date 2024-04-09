Mainz BioMed NV: Mainz Biomed Reports Full Year 2023 Financial Results

BERKELEY, Calif. and MAINZ, Germany, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mainz Biomed N.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ) ("Mainz Biomed" or the "Company"), a leader in molecular genetics diagnostic solutions for early cancer detection, announced today financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.



"This past fiscal year represented an important period of progress for the Company highlighted by reporting results from our groundbreaking ColoFuture and eAArly DETECT studies which demonstrated extraordinary statistical significance for colorectal cancer (CRC) detection and advanced adenomas, a type of pre-cancerous polyp which are considered precursors to colorectal cancer," commented Guido Baechler, Chief Executive Officer of Mainz Biomed. "This outstanding outcome positions our much-anticipated ReconAAsense pivotal FDA PMA study to be optimally designed to evaluate a best-in-class self-administered CRC screening tool which if successful, will be the gold standard stool-based diagnostic for this deadly disease. As we make final preparations to initiate ReconAAsense's patient enrollment, which remains on track to begin later this year, we will continue expanding the international commercialization of ColoAlert®, our highly efficacious and easy-to-use DNA-based detection test for CRC and advance the balance of our product development pipeline."

Key 2023 Accomplishments and Recent Highlights

Announced groundbreaking results from ColoFuture (Europe) and eAArly DETECT (U.S.) clinical studies evaluating the potential to include novel gene expression (mRNA) biomarkers into a next generation version of Mainz BioMed's CRC screening test. ColoFuture reported sensitivity for CRC of 94% with specificity of 97% and advanced adenoma (AA) sensitivity of 80%. eAArly DETECT reported sensitivity for colorectal cancer of 97% with a specificity of 97% and a sensitivity for advanced adenoma of 82%.

Final preparations for Pivotal FDA PMA clinical trial (ReconAAsense) evaluating gold standard self-administered CRC test - on track to commence patient enrollment in 2024.

Established partnership with Trusted Health Advisors, a market leader in supporting the U.S. launches and management of commercial programs for diagnostic products - collaboration led by Jay Wohlgemuth, former Chief Medical & Scientific Officer of Quest Diagnostics.

Expanded international commercialization of ColoAlert ® , a highly efficacious and easy-to-use DNA-based detection test for CRC being sold via Company's unique business model of marketing products via partnerships with third-party laboratories versus the traditional methodology of operating a single facility.

, a highly efficacious and easy-to-use DNA-based detection test for CRC being sold via Company's unique business model of marketing products via partnerships with third-party laboratories versus the traditional methodology of operating a single facility. Established commercial operations in major markets including Spain, Poland, Romania, Portugal, Israel, and the UK.



The company opened its own physician-led laboratory, 'European Oncology Lab' (EOL), thereby offering ColoAlert® as a laboratory medical service directly to physicians and patients, granting potential for further expansion into Germany's private health insurance segment where the DNA-based test already receives reimbursement.

Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (unaudited):

Mainz Biomed N.V. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss and Comprehensive Loss (unaudited) (in U.S. Dollars) Years ended December 31, 2023 2022 Revenue $ 895,479 $ 529,877 Cost of revenue 385,820 347,726 Gross profit 509,659 182,151 Gross margin 57% 34% Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 6,158,477 6,396,906 Research and development 9,590,393 5,019,366 General and administrative 11,405,471 15,209,919 Total operating expenses 27,154,341 26,626,191 Loss from operations (26,644,682) (26,444,040) Other Expenses, net 348,955 56,704 Income (loss) before income tax (26,295,727) (26,387,336) Income taxes provision - - Net loss $ (26,295,727) $ (26,387,336) Foreign currency translation gain (loss) (504,494) 49,703 Comprehensive loss $ (26,800,221) $ (26,337,633) Basic and diluted loss per ordinary share $ (1.62) $ (1.86) Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding 16,242,334 14,157,492

Mainz Biomed N.V. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (unaudited) (in U.S. Dollars) December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Current Assets Cash $ 7,070,925 $ 17,141,775 Trade and other receivables, net 93,555 66,984 Inventories 613,638 175,469 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,201,670 994,113 Total Current Assets 8,979,788 18,378,341 Property and equipment, net 1,702,317 661,692 Intangible assets 3,394,645 - Right-of-use assets 1,332,170 1,177,695 Other assets 108 23,275 Total assets $ 15,409,028 $ 20,241,003 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 3,484,317 $ 2,916,679 Deferred Revenue 138,889 - Current maturities of long-term debt 4,936,428 1,040,573 Intellectual property acquisition liability - related party 388,839 - Lease liabilities 288,463 285,354 Total current liabilities 9,236,936 4,242,606 Long term debt 1,030,166 943,214 Lease liabilities 1,165,723 959,116 Intellectual property acquisition liability - related party 726,977 - Total Liabilities 12,159,802 6,144,936 Shareholders' equity Share capital 235,818 164,896 Share premium 51,507,526 38,831,542 Reserve 21,286,215 18,079,741 Accumulated deficit (69,328,021) (43,032,294) Accumulated other comprehensive income (452,312) 52,182 Total shareholders' equity 3,249,226 14,096,067 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 15,409,028 $ 20,241,003

About ColoAlert®

ColoAlert®, Mainz Biomed's flagship product, delivers high sensitivity and specificity in a user-friendly, at-home colorectal cancer (CRC) screening kit. This non-invasive test can be indicative of tumors as determined by analyzing tumor DNA, offering better early detection than fecal occult blood tests (FOBT). Based on PCR-technology, ColoAlert® detects more cases of colorectal cancer than other stool tests and allows for an earlier diagnosis (Dollinger et al., 2018, Franck et al. 2024). The product is commercially available in select EU countries through a network of leading independent laboratories, corporate health programs and via direct sales. To receive marketing approval in the US, ColoAlert® will be evaluated in the FDA-registration trial 'ReconAAsense.' Once approved in the US, the Company's commercial strategy is to establish scalable distribution through a collaborative partner program with regional and national laboratory service providers across the country.

About Colorectal Cancer

Colorectal cancer (CRC) is the third most common cancer globally, with more than 1.9 million new cases reported in 2020, according to World Cancer Research Fund International. The US Preventive Services Task Force recommends that screening with stool DNA tests such as ColoAlert® should be conducted once every three years starting at age 45. Each year in the US, 16.6 million colonoscopies are performed. However, roughly one-third of US residents aged 50-75 have never been screened for colon cancer. This gap in screening represents a $4.0B+ total market opportunity in the US.

About Mainz Biomed N.V.

Mainz Biomed develops market-ready molecular genetic diagnostic solutions for life-threatening conditions. The Company's flagship product is ColoAlert®, an accurate, non-invasive and easy-to-use, early-detection diagnostic test for colorectal cancer based on real-time Polymerase Chain Reaction-based (PCR) multiplex detection of molecular-genetic biomarkers in stool samples. ColoAlert® is currently marketed across Europe. The Company is planning to run a pivotal FDA clinical study for US regulatory approval. Mainz Biomed's product candidate portfolio also includes PancAlert, an early-stage pancreatic cancer screening test. To learn more, visit mainzbiomed.com .

