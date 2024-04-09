Nasdaq Stockholm AB: LISTING OF ETN ISSUED ISSUED BY VIRTUNE AB (PUBL) (Record Id 256181)

Nasdaq Stockholm has decided to list one ETN issued by Virtune AB (Publ) with effect from April 10, 2024. The instrument will be listed on the STO Exchange Traded Notes segment. ISIN Orderbook ID -------------------------- SE0021309754 331301 -------------------------- Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1211023