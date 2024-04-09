Leidos Holdings, Inc.: Leidos selected for Army National Guard aviation training contract

RESTON, Va., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE:LDOS), a Fortune® 500 innovation company, recently was awarded a new prime contract to perform aviation training services and operations support for the Army National Guard. The cost-plus-award-fee contract has a one-year period of performance and an approximate value of $13.7 million.

"We're pleased to work with the Army National Guard to support aviation training and operations," said Tim Freeman, Leidos senior vice president and airborne systems business area lead. "The National Guard is one of the nation's oldest institutions, always prepared to protect and defend our country. We look forward to leveraging our aviation experience and expertise to further enhance the National Guard's readiness advantage."

"Army National Guard Aviation is excited about this new opportunity to join our highly professional Aviation training force with the experience and professionalism that Leidos brings to the fight," said COL A.C. Schilleci, Army National Guard chief aviation and safety division. "As we begin to shape and transition our training programs to support Large Scale Combat Operations in the multi-domain operational environment, we believe Leidos maintains the capabilities to meet our specific requirements."

Leidos will provide support of aviation institutional training for officers and enlisted personnel. This includes flight and simulation training, classroom instruction and information technology support. The company will also support the One Army School System (OASS) integration and provide Aviation Life Support Equipment (ALSE) maintenance.

