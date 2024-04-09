Georgia-Pacific's Innovative JumpStart Program: Inside Look at Paper Product Manufacturing and Recycling

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2024 / How are Georgia-Pacific LLC's paper products made? Just ask the interns and employees participating in our JumpStart Program - a hands-on program providing learning opportunities in GP's Consumer Products division for those early in their careers.

Our "Jump Starters" recently toured GP's Broadway mill in Green Bay, Wisconsin, where we manufacture Angel Soft®, Quilted Northern Ultra Plush®, Dixie®, Vanity Fair®, enMotion® and more brands. The group also stopped by GP Ecosource, a paper recycling operation that recycles nearly 60K tons of wastepaper per year (approximately 1 million trees!).

Based in Atlanta, Georgia-Pacific and its subsidiaries are among the world's leading manufacturers and marketers of bath tissue, paper towels and napkins, tableware, paper-based packaging, cellulose, specialty fibers, nonwoven fabrics, building products and related chemicals. Our familiar consumer brands include Quilted Northern®, Angel Soft®, Brawny®, Dixie®, enMotion®, Sparkle® and Vanity Fair®. Georgia-Pacific has long been a leading supplier of building products to lumber and building materials dealers and large do-it-yourself warehouse retailers. Its Georgia-Pacific Recycling subsidiary is among the world's largest traders of paper, metal and plastics. The company operates more than 150 facilities and employs more than 30,000 people directly and creates approximately 89,000 jobs indirectly. For more information, visit: gp.com/about-us . For news, visit: gp.com/news

