Kingsway Financial Services, Inc.: Kingsway to Host Investor Day at the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, May 20, 2024

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2024 / (NYSE:KFS) Kingsway Financial Services Inc. ("Kingsway" or the "Company") today announced that it will host an Investor Day following their Annual General Meeting of shareholders in New York City on Monday, May 20, 2024.

President and Chief Executive Officer, John T. Fitzgerald, along with Kent A. Hansen, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and members of the management team will discuss a range of topics covering the Company's operations, long-term growth strategy and financial structure. Prepared presentations will begin at 9:30 am ET running until approximately midday. Separately, the Company will be hosting a cocktail reception later that day at another venue beginning at 5:00 pm ET.

Event Details

The investor day will take place at the New York Stock Exchange (RSVP required) and will also be available virtually at the investors section on the company website: https://kingsway-financial.com/. Individuals interested in attending the in person investor day, as well as the offsite cocktail reception, may RSVP by emailing James@HaydenIR.com.

A live webcast, including video, audio and presentation slides, will be accessible on www.kingswayfinancial.com at the time of the meeting. Those who attend virtually will also have the opportunity to participate in the question-and-answer session following the presentation.

About the Company

Kingsway is a holding company that owns or controls subsidiaries primarily in the extended warranty and business services industries. The common shares of Kingsway are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "KFS."

The Company serves the extended warranty industry through its operating subsidiaries IWS (iwsgroup.com), Penn Warranty (pennwarranty.com), Preferred Warranties (preferredwarranties.com) and Trinity Warranty Solutions (trinitywarranty.com).

The Company serves the business services industry through its operating subsidiaries CSuite (csuitefinancialpartners.com), Ravix (ravixgroup.com), Secure Nursing Service (securenursing.com), SPI Software (spisoftware.com) and Digital Diagnostics, Inc (ddimagingusa.com).

For Media Inquiries:

Hayden IR

James Carbonara

(646) 755-7412

james@haydenir.com For Company Inquiries:

Kingsway Financial Services Inc.

Kent Hansen, CFO

(312) 766-2163

khansen@kingsway-financial.com

SOURCE: Kingsway Financial Services, Inc.

