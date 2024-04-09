Xactly Corporation: Xactly Announces Launch of Partner Portal Built on Xactly Extend to Help Partners Maximize Customer Value

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2024 / Xactly, a global leader in intelligent revenue solutions, today unveiled its new Partner Portal, built with Xactly Extend, which provides partners with streamlined access to every project, managed service, referral, and tool necessary to drive mutual success and deliver exceptional outcomes for customers.

Launched in Fall 2023, Xactly Extend allows for extensibility across the Xactly Intelligent Revenue Platform, empowering customers to think differently about their current processes and bring their ideal workflows to reality. A Partner Portal is a powerful tool for any partner program, and the ability to improve connectivity, transparency, and productivity between Xactly and its partners will accelerate value for Xactly's partners and shared customers.

"At Xactly, we recognize the immense value that strategic partnerships bring to our collective pursuit of customer success, and our Partner Portal underscores our commitment to fostering collaborative relationships with the best and brightest in the industry," said Arnab Mishra, CEO of Xactly. "By harnessing the expertise and innovation of our partners, we are poised to deliver unparalleled value and drive transformative outcomes for our customers."

These improvements represent a significant milestone in Xactly's ongoing mission to deliver exceptional customer value and innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of today's dynamic market landscape. The program is designed to revolutionize how partners engage and excel in driving business growth via incentivized partner programming. Geared toward fostering mutually beneficial relationships, partners have full access to metrics empowering them to assess their progress and strategize effectively to maximize rewards.

The Xactly Partner Portal offers a host of benefits, including:

Cutting-Edge Technology: Built on Xactly Extend, the technology complements Xactly's AI-powered Intelligent Revenue Platform, combining leading revenue intelligence and sales performance management solutions.

Fostering deeper collaboration through a thoughtfully designed solution that meets this unique need for partners and drives mutual growth for all stakeholders. Tailored Solutions: Xactly Extend has enabled the simplification of composing tailored solutions for partners to view metrics and track deals.

For more information about joining Xactly's 2024 Partner Program, or to suggest a partner, visit https://www.xactlycorp.com/company/contact-us. For more information about this release, visit the Xactly Blog.

About Xactly:

Xactly provides the only AI-powered platform that combines revenue intelligence and sales performance management so organizations can unlock their full revenue potential. Backed by two decades of pay and performance data, Xactly's Intelligent Revenue Platform is designed for finance, revenue, compensation, and sales leaders who want to drive quality, sustainable revenue. To learn more about Xactly and the latest issues and trends in revenue intelligence, visit us at XactlyCorp.com, follow our blog, and connect with us on LinkedIn.

