ACCESSWIRE
09.04.2024 | 14:38
Attorney David Hammer Joins Kelley | Uustal Trial Attorneys

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2024 / The nationally recognized law firm of Kelley | Uustal has announced that it is welcoming attorney David Hammer to its exceptional trial team.

David Hammer, Esq.

David Hammer, Esq.
Attorney David Hammer is a partner at Kelley | Uustal.

Hammer has extensive litigation experience spanning decades. He specializes in cases involving catastrophic personal injury, wrongful death, complex product liability, and premises liability.

Among the victories in the more than 2,500 cases he has handled are a multimillion-dollar settlement for a brain injury to an infant involved in an automobile crash; a confidential settlement against a worldwide corporate defendant for a slip-and-fall incident that resulted in severe injuries; and a confidential settlement against a school board and teacher for the abuse of special-needs children.

"David's very impressive track record in the courtroom speaks volumes for his passion to succeed at a high level," said John Uustal, founding partner of the firm.

Hammer is AV-rated by the Martindale-Hubbell Law Directory, the highest rating possible. He also is a member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum, which only includes trial lawyers who have won million and multimillion-dollar verdicts and settlements.

"I am thrilled and honored to be a part of this fantastic team," Hammer said.

Hammer is a member of the American Association for Justice, the Florida Justice Association, and the Broward County Justice Association, as well as the American Bar Association and Florida Bar Associations.

Hammer received his juris doctor from Nova Southeastern University's School of Law in Davie, Florida. He completed his undergraduate studies at Nova Southeastern and the University of Florida.

Kelley | Uustal (www.kelleyuustal.com), a national law firm based in Fort Lauderdale, is focused on catastrophic injury, wrongful death cases, and complex commercial litigation. The firm can be reached at (954) 522-6601.

Contact Information:

David Bloom
Media Relations Manager
dave.bloom@ournewsroom.com
954-334-5822

SOURCE: Kelley | Uustal

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
