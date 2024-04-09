Goldflare Exploration Inc.: Appointment of Two New Directors to Goldflare's Board

PIEDMONT, QC / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2024 / Goldflare Exploration Inc. (TSXV:GOFL) ("Goldflare" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Michel Desjardins and Mr. Pierre Alexandre to the Board of Directors of the Company, as independent directors. Mr. Desjardins replaces Mr. Yves Dufour, independent director for Goldflare since November 2019, and will also act as Chairman of the board.

For his part, Mr. Pierre Alexandre replaces Mr. André Gauthier, independent director for Goldflare since March 2020. All members of management and the board of directors would like to thank Mr. Dufour and Mr. Gauthier for their services since taking office.

"We are delighted to welcome Mr. Desjardins and Mr. Alexandre to Goldflare's Board of Directors. Their numerous years of experience, their relations and acquaintances in the mining sector, their knowledge of the field and their respective backgrounds make them ideal candidates at this stage of the Company's development and will constitute crucial assets in the very near future.", declares Ghislain Morin, President and CEO of Exploration Goldflare.

Mr. Michel Desjardins

Mr. Desjardins is a successful "serial" businessman and investor in the James Bay region for over 30 years. He participated directly and at several levels in the growth and development of the Northern Quebec region. Nicknamed the "King of Radisson", Mr. Desjardins was, among others, the owner of a mining equipment and services company, restaurants, and accommodation services. He has extensive knowledge of the entire mining sector and its needs, from contract management to sampling to strategic planning.

M. Pierre Alexandre

M. Alexandre co-founded Orbit Garant Drilling in January 2007, and under his leadership the Company has grown to become one of the most prominent Canadian operators in diamond drilling. He was previously the founder, President and CEO of Orbit Drilling (1986). Mr. Alexandre has more than 36 years of experience in the diamond drilling industry with expertise in operational planning and business relationship development. From 1974 to 1983, he worked as a surface driller for various drilling companies.

The entry into office of Mr. Desjardins and Mr. Alexandre is immediate.

