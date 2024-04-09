Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2024) - Hypercharge Networks Corp. (TSXV: HC) (OTCQB: HCNWF) (FSE: PB7) (the "Company" or "Hypercharge"), a leading, smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions provider, is pleased to announce it has been selected by Marsim Auto Group, a Toronto-based automotive group, to supply three DC fast charging stations and six Level 2 charging stations to the new Hyundai/Genesis Yorkdale dealership in Toronto, Ontario, with installation due to be completed in Q3 2024.

Marsim Auto Group is a family-owned Toronto-based automotive group that currently sells Hyundai, Genesis, and Kia vehicles, and is opening a combined Hyundai/Genesis dealership north of Yorkdale Shopping Centre, one of the largest shopping centers in Canada.

"Hypercharge is proud to equip the new Hyundai/Genesis dealership in Yorkdale with a unique mix of Level 2 and DC Fast chargers, chosen to align with the dealership's specific needs," said Chris Koch, Head of Growth & Partnerships at Hypercharge. "This alignment was made possible by our contribution of a custom site electrical plan, which was instrumental in reducing the dealership's overall energy requirements, thereby optimizing both installation and operational costs through meticulous site design planning."

About Hypercharge

Hypercharge Networks Corp. (TSXV: HC) (OTCQB: HCNWF) (FSE: PB7) is a leading provider of smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions that offers turnkey technology to residential and commercial buildings, fleet operations, and other rapidly growing sectors. Driven by its mission to accelerate EV adoption and enable the shift towards a carbon neutral economy, Hypercharge is committed to providing seamless, simple charging solutions by offering industry-leading equipment and a robust network of public and private charging stations. Learn more: https://hypercharge.com/.

On behalf of the company,

Hypercharge Networks Corp.

David Bibby, President & CEO

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Chris Tyson | Executive Vice President | MZ Group

HC@mzgroup.us | (949) 491-8235

Media Contact:

Kyle Kingsnorth | Head of Marketing | Hypercharge

kyle.kingsnorth@hypercharge.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends", "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking statements. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements regarding the expected installation of EV charging stations, anticipated timing thereof and contractual performance. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and the actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, as such information, although considered reasonable by management of the Company at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and are expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statement. Except as expressly required by securities law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/204770

SOURCE: Hypercharge Networks Corp.