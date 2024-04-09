Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Per Aarsleff Holding A/S - reduction in share capital by the cancellation of treasury shares

The share capital of the following share will be reduced on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 11 April 2024 due to the cancellation of treasury shares. ISIN DK0060700516 --------------------------------------------------------- Name: Per Aarsleff Holding B --------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 19,035,000 shares (DKK 38,070,000) --------------------------------------------------------- Change: 810,000 shares (DKK 1,620,000) --------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 18,225,000 shares (DKK 36,450,000) --------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 2 --------------------------------------------------------- Short name: PAAL B --------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3272 --------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66