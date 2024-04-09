Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 09.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Rohstoff-Geheimtipp: Startet nach dieser News JETZT der Kursturbo?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AD7T | ISIN: DK0060700516 | Ticker-Symbol: PE9
Frankfurt
09.04.24
11:45 Uhr
44,300 Euro
-0,400
-0,89 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PER AARSLEFF HOLDING A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PER AARSLEFF HOLDING A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
44,45044,80016:13
GlobeNewswire
09.04.2024 | 14:46
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Per Aarsleff Holding A/S - reduction in share capital by the cancellation of treasury shares

The share capital of the following share will be reduced on Nasdaq Copenhagen
as per 11 April 2024 due to the cancellation of treasury shares. 



ISIN          DK0060700516           
---------------------------------------------------------
Name:         Per Aarsleff Holding B      
---------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 19,035,000 shares (DKK 38,070,000)
---------------------------------------------------------
Change:        810,000 shares (DKK 1,620,000)  
---------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  18,225,000 shares (DKK 36,450,000)
---------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 2               
---------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      PAAL B              
---------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     3272               
---------------------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.