LQR House Inc. Announces a 370 % Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth in March 2024

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2024 / LQR House Inc. (the "Company" or "LQR House") (NASDAQ:LQR), a niche ecommerce platform specializing in the spirits and beverage industry, proudly announces a 370% year-over-year (YOY) increase in revenue for March 2024 compared to the corresponding period in 2023. In March 2023, the Company recorded revenues of $43,578.33, while March 2024 witnessed a substantial surge, with revenues reaching $206,221.82.

Sean Dollinger, CEO of LQR House, expressed his enthusiasm over such performance, stating, "The numbers speak for themselves. A 370% increase in year-over-year revenue for March 2024 compared to March 2023 underscores our consistent growth. LQR House continues to forge new marketing partnerships, expanding both our alcohol e-commerce business and marketing campaigns for alcohol brands. We're immensely proud of the strides we're making every day, and these year-over-year increases reflect progress across all fronts." The Company believes that this increase in revenue underscores LQR House's dedication to delivering unparalleled service to its customers and partners while continually expanding its reach and influence in the spirits and beverage industry. The Company remains dedicated to driving growth and fostering success for all stakeholders.

About LQR House Inc.

LQR House intends to become a prominent force in the wine and spirits e-commerce sector, epitomized by its flagship alcohol marketplace, cwspirits.com. This platform seamlessly delivers a diverse range of emerging, premium, and luxury spirits, wines, and champagnes from esteemed retail partners like Country Wine & Spirits. Functioning as a technology-driven hub, LQR House utilizes software, data analytics, and artificial intelligence to elevate the consumer experience. CWSpirits.com stands out as the go-to destination for modern, convenience-oriented shoppers, providing a curated selection of alcohol products delivered to homes across the United States. Beyond its role in an e-commerce sector, LQR House is a marketing agency with a specialized focus on the alcohol industry. The Company measures campaign success by directly correlating it with sales on CWSpirits.com, demonstrating a return on investment. Backed by an influential network of over 550 figures in the alcohol space, LQR House strategically drives traffic to CWSpirits.com, enhancing brand visibility. LQR House intends to disrupt the traditional landscape of the alcohol industry, driven by its dedication to providing an unparalleled online purchasing experience and delivering tailored marketing solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Shareholders can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "potential," "continue" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations that arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the periodic reports, registration statements on Form S-1 filed with the SEC and other filings with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's periodic reports, registration statements on Form S-1 and other filings with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

