Atlantic City Electric: Atlantic City Residents Earn Energy Career Opportunity Following Atlantic City Infrastructure Program Graduation

20 residents graduated from the City of Atlantic City's and Atlantic City Electric's workforce development program - empowering South Jersey's future energy workforce.

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2024 / The second cohort of 20 Atlantic City residents has completed the 16-week Atlantic City Infrastructure Program (ACIP), an energy workforce training program for City residents provided by the City of Atlantic City and Atlantic City Electric. The graduation celebration was held today at Stockton University's Atlantic City Academic Center with graduates, their families and numerous officials from the region.

"I was afforded the opportunity to enter into the Atlantic City Infrastructure Program, where I was able to hone in on specific skills, which have been vital to my success," said Austin King, graduate of the second Atlantic City Infrastructure Program cohort. "I look forward to my future career and have a true appreciation and attitude of gratitude for how this program has not only affected my life for the better, but as well as my family's."

The Atlantic City Infrastructure Program provides residents of Atlantic City a path to careers in the energy field, with a job opportunity for every program graduate with Atlantic City Electric or one of the company's contractors of choice. The program focuses on members from the under-resourced population in Atlantic City, enabling participants to gain utility training and work-ready skills to prepare them for promising careers in the energy field. Since announcing in September 2022, ACIP has now graduated 46 participants.

"The Atlantic City Infrastructure Program has already opened the doors for dozens of Atlantic City residents to jumpstart their new careers, with some already earning six figures," said City of Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small. "And we expect our new round of graduates will find similar success as they begin the next chapter in their lives. We're grateful to continue to be able to work with Atlantic City Electric and Pepco Holdings to help make our residents dreams come true through this program."

"I am proud of all the graduates today, who completed a rigorous curriculum that has prepared them for not just a job, but an exciting career, in the energy industry," said Tyler Anthony, President and Chief Executive Officer of Pepco Holdings, which includes Atlantic City Electric. "We have seen first-hand the life-changing impacts ACIP has on the graduates, and they serve as strong example that the talent to power our communities, keep the lights on and transform the future of energy, lies right within their neighborhood."

Participants in the second cohort took part in the 16-week program, which began on September 27, 2023, and attended sessions two days per week for three hours each. Training took place at Atlantic Cape Community College's Worthington Campus in Atlantic City, who also provided the program education in partnership with the Atlantic County Workforce Development Board. Participants also received a $1,500 stipend.

The Atlantic City Infrastructure Program builds on a broader six-year, $6.5 million South Jersey Workforce Development Program that Atlantic City Electric launched in 2018 in partnership with seven South Jersey Community Colleges and Workforce Development Boards and builds upon Mayor Small's vision to provide Atlantic City residents the tools they need to build successful careers and thrive in the workplace.

With a goal of providing every graduate a job opportunity with Atlantic City Electric or one of the company's contractors of choice, the Atlantic City Infrastructure Program is a leading example of a corporate-community partnership that helps educate the state's future energy workforce, resulting in positive impact on the livelihoods of individuals and families in Atlantic City while supporting the advancement of South Jersey's economy. The third cohort is set to begin on April 10, 2024.

"New Jersey has seen an influx of infrastructure projects and investments, and with that comes an increase in quality jobs for our workers, and the Atlantic City Infrastructure Program has created a sustainable talent pipeline to help do just that," said Robert Asaro-Angelo, commissioner of New Jersey Department of Labor. "We're grateful to have partners in our municipalities and our employers, such as Atlantic City Electric, who are equally committed to uplifting our workforce and the Garden State."

"I congratulate all the graduates on the successful completion of this program. These accomplishments entitle them to be candidates for employment opportunities with Atlantic City Electric and their partners," said Fran Kuhn, Executive Director of the Atlantic County Workforce Development Board. "The graduates are now well-positioned to begin a career in the electric utility sector - which they may not have thought possible before. I wish them much success."

In addition to these results-focused workforce development programs, Atlantic City Electric has several initiatives that are helping to open doors to new career opportunities for residents and students across South Jersey:

The company recently joined Jingoli Power to provide jobs to 16 Atlantic City young adults as part of its Atlantic City/Brigantine Community Reliability Project.

The company's High School Energy Career Academy is a four-year program focused on preparing students in grades 9 through 12, for entering post-secondary education or moving directly to employment in the energy field.

Its Spark Internship Program provides an eight-week summer paid work experience and work-readiness education for rising South Jersey high school juniors and seniors with an interest in engineering, IT, technical services, trades, environmental studies and other energy industry relevant subject areas.

Through the company's Community Scholars Program, hundreds of South Jersey students have received support of up to $5,000 to pursue degrees in various disciplines, including STEM and business-related fields.

Other workforce development programs continuing in Atlantic City under the Small administration in 2024 include the Small Business Academy, a free course that educates Atlantic City residents on how to start their own business, the Investment Cohort, another free program that teaches Atlantic City residents how to become investors and the Ernest Trans Trucking School which prepares residents for a trucking career. This year, the city will also be introducing a free Welding program for Atlantic City students and adults.

Residents of Atlantic City interested in participating in the next Atlantic City Infrastructure Program cohort can contact Rachele Dorsey at Rachele.Dorsey@exeloncorp.com.

To learn more about Atlantic City Electric, visit The Source, Atlantic City Electric's online newsroom. Find additional information by visiting atlanticcityelectric.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/AtlanticCityElectric, and on X, formerly known as Twitter, at twitter.com/AcEleCconnect. Atlantic City Electric's mobile app is available at atlanticcityelectric.com/MobileApp.

Follow the City of Atlantic City Government online at acnj.gov, on Facebook at facebook.com/AtlanticCityGov, on Twitter at twitter.com/AtlanticCityGov and on Instagram at instagram.com/atlanticcitynjgov/. And keep up with everything happening in Atlantic City through the city's monthly newsletter at acnj.gov/pages/great-day-gazette.

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Atlantic City Electric on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Atlantic City Electric

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/atlantic-city-electric

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Atlantic City Electric

View the original press release on accesswire.com