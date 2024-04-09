Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that ClaimCenter has been selected as a winner of seven Celent XCelent Awards and named a "Luminary" in all four regional Celent 2024 Property Casualty Claims Systems Vendors reports. InsuranceNow was also named a "Luminary" in the 2024 North America report. Across all four regions, Guidewire has earned the highest number of XCelent awards of all vendors and is the only vendor to be named a "Luminary" in all regions. The "Luminary" designation is the highest distinction possible and acknowledges the sophistication and breadth of the vendor's technology and functionality.

"Guidewire's ClaimCenter application and the claims module within InsuranceNow have stood out in our evaluation, both in terms of functionality and technology. Congratulations to Guidewire for being recognized as a Luminary, achieving the best possible placement on the Celent Technical Capability Matrix charts in all four regions of the 2024 Property Casualty Claims Systems Vendors reports," said Fabio Sarrico, Insurance Analyst EMEA and LATAM, Celent and coauthor of the Latin America and EMEA reports.

Report results include:

ClaimCenter and InsuranceNow were each distinguished as a "Luminary" in Celent's Technical Capability Matrix in the North America report.

report. ClaimCenter was named as a "Luminary" in the: EMEA report compared to 28 other systems, Latin America report compared to 19 other systems, and APAC report compared to 16 other systems.

report compared to 28 other systems, report compared to 19 other systems, and report compared to 16 other systems. ClaimCenter is the sole solution named as a "Luminary" in the Latin America report.

report. ClaimCenter was awarded both the Advanced Technology and Breadth of Functionality awards in the: North America, EMEA, and Latin America reports. ClaimCenter was awarded the Advanced Technology award in the APAC report.

"Congratulations to Guidewire on the recognition of both ClaimCenter and InsuranceNow as outstanding claims systems," said Karlyn Carnahan, Head of Insurance, North America, Celent and coauthor of the North America report. "Because claims are both the biggest cost center for insurance companies and a pivotal customer touchpoint, selecting the best-suited claims system is an important task for insurers globally. Guidewire offers top-tier, leading-edge claims systems for insurers of all sizes and complexity levels that can help them to optimize claims processes to please customers and cut costs."

"We are honored to receive these commendations from Celent, as they demonstrate the strength of our claims solutions on a global scale," said Michael Howe, Chief Product Officer, Guidewire. "We work hard to continuously improve our products and are deeply thankful to our customers for trusting us to provide the platform that enables their agility and success."

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and machine learning to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 540 insurers in 40 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,600+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

