LitePoint and Advantech Transform IoT Development with Wireless Design-in Service

Expanded service enhances customers' industrial wireless design capabilities, accelerates testing cycles and simplifies manufacturing processes

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2024 / LitePoint, a leading provider of wireless test solutions, and Advantech Co. Ltd., a leading provider of embedded computing solutions, announced today the launch of the Advantech Industrial Wireless (AIW) Design-in Service, a breakthrough in wireless connectivity for IoT devices. Designed for industrial IoT developers, the new service includes design assessment, hardware and software support, antenna service, as well as RF tuning and certification to connect wirelessly to IoT edge computing environments and cloud networks.

The AIW Design-in Service is a significant leap forward in industrial wireless technology integration, streamlining IoT device development by making it faster and more efficient. Under the new partnership, Advantech is delivering comprehensive wireless design-in services to customers, while LitePoint is providing turnkey testing support to ensure seamless integration and robust wireless solutions.

"Through this collaboration, LitePoint and Advantech have significantly lowered the barrier to market-entry for wireless IoT customers by reducing time and cost," said John Lukez, President of LitePoint. "Not only does AIW Design-in Service ensure that the products work the way they were designed, the service also aids in compressing product development cycles, ultimately helping developers get their products to market faster."

"We expect that our collaboration with LitePoint will have a global impact on industries heavily reliant on IoT technologies," said Miller Chang, President of Advantech Embedded-IoT Group. "The AIW Design-in Service will impact any business seeking to quickly and easily implement wireless connectivity across industrial sectors, from manufacturing to healthcare by streamlining development and manufacturing processes."

Technical Details

The AIW Design-in Service is ready for immediate implementation to help interested partners resolve their wireless development issues. The collaboration aims to swiftly integrate Wi-Fi 7 and other next-generation wireless technologies into IoT applications while delivering enhanced performance, speed and reliability for connected devices.

For more information about Advantech Wireless Solutions, visit https://campaign.advantech.online/en/aiw/

About Advantech

Founded in 1983, Advantech is a leader in providing trusted, innovative products, services, and solutions. Advantech offers comprehensive system integration, hardware, software, customer-centric design services, embedded systems, automation products, and global logistics support. We cooperate closely with our partners to help provide complete solutions for a wide array of applications across a diverse range of industries. Our mission is to enable an intelligent planet with Automation and Embedded Computing products and solutions that empower the development of smarter working and living. With Advantech, there is no limit to the applications and innovations our products make possible. (Corporate Website: www.advantech.com).

About LitePoint

LitePoint creates wireless test solutions and services for the world's most innovative wireless device makers, helping them to ensure their products perform for today's demanding consumers. A leading innovator in wireless testing, LitePoint products come out of the box ready to test the most widely-used wireless chipsets in the world. LitePoint works with the world's leading makers of smartphones, tablets, PCs, wireless access points and chipsets. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, and with offices worldwide, LitePoint is a wholly owned subsidiary of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER), a leading supplier of automatic test equipment and industrial automation solutions. Teradyne® is a registered trademark of Teradyne, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries.

