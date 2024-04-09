www.mslate.rocks: Millennium Slate LLC Receives Third US Patent and Expands Business

GRANVILLE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2024 / Millennium Slate LLC has received its third U.S. Patent for The Centennial System for roofing slates, Patent No. 11,927,017 "Roofing System and Method". This patent, and two previous patents, cover Millennium's intellectual property for hook and loop adhered roofing materials. See www.mslate.rocks

Millennium Slate wall claddings

Samples of various materials which can be installed with Millennium's hook and loop installed materials

The Centennial System for roofing slates installs more than 5x faster than traditional methods and weighs half of what conventional slate roofs weigh. The system has been wind tunnel tested at 160mph (Category 5 Hurricane strength). Two installed roofs have been through Hurricane Lee, at Category 1 strength, with no adverse effect.

Beyond roofing, Millennium is moving forward with a line of hook and loop adhered wall cladding materials. The company is working with geographically diverse customers such as Gagne & Son in Belgrade, ME, and Sarisand Tile, in Charlottesville, VA.

Gagne & Son (www.gagneandson.com) is a stocking dealer, carrying an inventory of Millennium's stock wall claddings and accessories. These are for sale in Gagne & Son's seven physical stores in Maine and through an additional 100 of their distribution customers. Sarisand Tile (www.sarisandtile.com) is Charlottesville, Virginia's largest tile store and has just moved into a 32,000-square-foot showroom.

Millennium is carrying four stock wall claddings and will factory apply hook and loop tapes to additional items on a custom basis upon request. Sawn face and fired face brick (shown above) is sourced from Millennium's partner Morin Brick of Auburn, Maine (www.morinbrick.com). Morin is one of the last brick foundries still operating in New England. Other brick finishes are available on request. Additionally, Millennium has sourced actual reclaimed barnboard and painted rough-cut lumber. Ten colors of natural slate, quarried in Canada, Vermont, and New York, have been sourced from our parent Evergreen Slate Co. Inc. (www.evergreenslate.com). Wall cladding jobs have included foundation wall coverups, kitchen backsplashes, and redone thin wall coverings.

For your roofing and wall cladding projects, please contact us at 855-MSOCKS (855-677-6257) or via our website at www.slate.rocks

