LCA-Vision: Local Atlanta Lasik Eye Surgeon Successfully Performs Over 150,000 Laser Vision Correction Procedures, Earning His Place Among the Nation's Most Experienced Lasik Surgeons

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2024 / Atlanta-based ophthalmologist and LASIK eye surgeon Dr. Eugene Smith, Medical Director of LasikPlus Atlanta, recently performed his 150,000th laser vision correction procedure, reaching a major career milestone few other local LASIK eye surgeons in the nation have achieved. Working with an amazing team of optometrists, technicians, and other healthcare professionals, Dr. Smith has been humbly and faithfully serving the local Atlanta community for nearly 30 years and is excited to continue to do so for years to come.

Dr. Smith is a laser vision correction specialist and a pioneer in the field of refractive surgery, having dedicated most of his career to laser vision surgery. Dr. Smith received his undergraduate degree from University of Georgia and his medical degree from Medical College of Georgia. He completed residency in Ophthalmology at Brown University School of Medicine. After medical school, Dr. Smith completed seven years of surgical training, including a transitional surgery internship at the University of Hawaii and his Ophthalmology residency at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island. He completed an American Society of Oculo Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (ASOPRS) approved Fellowship in Tucson, AZ. He then completed an Aesthetic (Cosmetic) Plastic Surgery Fellowship, in Honolulu, HI, in 1998.

Dr. Smith helped launch the LasikPlus vision centers in Atlanta over 25 years ago and has performed over 150,000 laser vision correction surgeries during that time. Dr. Smith was a long-standing member of the LasikPlus Medical Advisory Board as well as a leader of the Physician Leadership Council, where he continues to contribute best practices for achieving clinical and operational excellence. When not helping patients with the wonders of laser vision correction, Dr. Smith's hobbies include scuba diving, flying planes, snowboarding, mixed martial arts, reading and spending time with his family.

"It is a privilege to celebrate this amazing clinical milestone with Dr. Smith. Dr. Smith has been a key member of our LASIK physician community for approximately 30 years, and we look forward to many years going forward of Dr. Smith continuing to help patients in the greater Atlanta community, and helping our physician partners continue to learn and hone their expertise. It is truly inspiring that Truist Park in Atlanta can be filled approximately two times over with the number of patients Dr. Smith has successfully helped in the greater Atlanta area," says Craig Joffe, Chief Executive Officer of LasikPlus.

"Helping patients in the Atlanta community with the miracle of laser vision correction has been one of the greatest honors and privileges of my life. I am passionate about the work we do and look forward to many more years of serving my patients and my team," commented Dr. Smith. "LASIK heals quickly and is the most accurate and predictable surgery I have ever performed. It is incredibly rewarding for me to see so many happy LASIK patients!"

LasikPlus was founded by a surgeon over 30 years ago.

SOURCE: LasikPlus

View the original press release on newswire.com.