2-10 Home Buyers Warranty Chosen as Home Service Plan Provider for Brokers Guild Real Estate

Colorado-Based Companies Foster Powerful Collaboration With Shared Goals of Supporting Agents and Homeowners

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2024 / 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty, a leading provider of real estate home service plans, will be the preferred home service plan provider for Brokers Guild Real Estate, a major real estate brokerage in Colorado.

"Providing 2-10's exceptional Buyer and Seller Coverage is a powerful tool for real estate brokerages looking to support agent success and improve the experience of homeownership," said 2-10's Chief Business Officer Ray Picard. "2-10's trusted coverage enhances Brokers Guild's strategy of giving their agents a competitive advantage in one of the hottest housing markets in the nation."

Home service plans are the leading home-selling incentive to attract buyers in 2024. The two Colorado-based companies are joining forces to help real estate agents protect their transactions, stand out in the market and implement risk management strategies.

"2-10 positions our agents to pursue more success by offering valuable peace of mind to buyers and sellers throughout and beyond the most meaningful transaction of their lives," said Brokers Guild Real Estate's Chief Executive Officer Luis Gonzalez. "For more than 45 years, Brokers Guild Real Estate has taken immense pride in empowering our agents to do the right thing, achieve success and provide outstanding service to our clients that exceeds expectations-2-10 allows us to do that even more effectively."

2-10 anticipates that the ability of Brokers Guild to offer 2-10 home service plans will strengthen listings; address common causes of buyer's remorse; and improve the transaction experience for agents, buyers and sellers.

"2-10 is the name real estate agents trust to protect their transactions, bolster their reputations and support their clients," said 2-10's Vice President of Real Estate Sales Leo Jaisingani. "We're confident that 2-10 home service plans will add value to the services Brokers Guild's agents offer."

To learn more about how 2-10 helps agents provide the comprehensive, flexible and convenient coverage their clients deserve, visit 2-10.com/agent.

About 2-10

Founded and based in Denver, the 2-10 family of companies has covered over 6 million homes with their complete line of warranties, system and appliance home service plans and risk management products. Since 1980, 2-10 has been a market leader in helping builders, real estate agents and homeowners protect their businesses and budgets against the unexpected. 2-10 continues to work with thousands of the nation's finest real estate professionals, home builders and service contractors. For more information about 2-10, please visit 2-10.com.

About Brokers Guild Real Estate

Since 1978, Brokers Guild Real Estate has offered positive, friendly and reliable services to both home buyers and sellers. Brokers Guild Real Estate empowers agents to represent buyers and sellers without resorting to high-pressure sales tactics that are commonly used at other brokerages. Brokers Guild Real Estate strives to provide the best possible experience for agents, buyers and sellers alike. For more information about Brokers Guild Real Estate, visit brokersguildrealestate.com/.

