Vantaa Energy plans to construct a 90 GWh thermal energy storage facility in underground caverns in Vantaa, near Helsinki. It says it will be the world's largest seasonal energy storage site by all standards upon completion in 2028. Vantaa Energy, an urban energy company jointly owned by the cities of Vantaa and Helsinki, is planning the construction of the world's largest seasonal heat storage system. At more than 1 million cubic meters in size, the underground heat storage system will have a total capacity that corresponds to the annual heating demand of a medium-sized Finnish city. The 90 ...

