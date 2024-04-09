The French government has published long-anticipated rules defining conditions for installing PV panels on agricultural areas, with consideration for the coverage rate and acceptable loss of agricultural yield. From pv magazine France The French government has published the long-awaited Decree No. 2024-318 in the country's official journal. The legislation defines the conditions for the installation of solar panels on agricultural, natural, or forest land. It also contains a definition of agrivoltaics and places agricultural exploitation at the center of the debate. The new provisions state that ...

