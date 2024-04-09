Prodigy Finance is pleased to announce the inclusion of new markets in its list of supported regions. Students from Prodigy-supported regions aspiring to pursue postgraduate diplomas and master's degrees at international universities can take advantage of no collateral, no co-signer loans through these services.

This initiative to extend student loan services follows Prodigy Finance's recent securing of $350 million in funding to expand into new markets, with a focus on providing a fair opportunity for quality education to all meritorious students, regardless of their financial limitations. While already supporting applicants from 150+ countries, Prodigy's inclusion of more countries marks an important move towards achieving its goal of providing fair access to quality education for talented students.

"We are excited to welcome a new wave of talented students to the Prodigy Finance family," says Neha Sethi, Chief Financial Officer at Prodigy Finance. "We understand the immense value of international education and the transformative power it holds. By removing financial barriers, we aim to empower aspiring students to pursue their academic dreams at the world's best universities."

The rising demand for international education is evident: a significant number of students choose to pursue postgraduate studies abroad each year. Being able to offer international study loans to students from emerging regions will allow Prodigy Finance to significantly increase the number of students it supports.

Securing funding for education abroad has been a significant hurdle for many students. This is particularly true in emerging economies, where many families lack the income or collateral to support their educational aspirations. Prodigy Finance removes these obstacles by offering a unique credit assessment model. Notably, these loans do not require collateral, co-signers, or guarantors, and interest rates are competitive in the markets.

Under their offering, students can take advantage of full or partial financing to pursue their master's and postgraduate diplomas in various academic disciplines, including engineering, medicine, business, and other specialised fields.

Additionally, in 2024, Prodigy Finance is offering a Scholarship Programme designed specifically for international postgraduate students. The company will award five scholarships, each valued at $5000, to exceptional students studying within the 2024-2025 academic session. Check out the scholarship details and eligibility at https://prodigyfinance.com/scholarships/.

Students can complete and submit their application between 1st April and 30th April 2024. Applicants should submit a compelling application that details why they deserve the scholarship and how these funds will help them earn a degree. The winners will be announced on May 17, 2024.

Prodigy Finance's education loans and scholarship programme provide much-needed financial support to international students, allowing them to pursue higher education and expand their professional careers.

Prodigy Finance Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom. Prodigy Finance loans are offered to eligible borrowers and these loans are governed by English law.

Loan offers are subject to our eligibility, funding, and credit assessment criteria

