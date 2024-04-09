Regulatory News:
Arkema (Paris:AKE):
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 02 April to 05 April 2024
Name of the issuer
Issuer identifier code
Day of the transaction
Financial instrument identifier code
Total daily volume (number of shares)
Weighted average price of daily acquisition
Market identifier code
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
4/2/2024
FR0010313833
7000
99,5235
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
4/3/2024
FR0010313833
3839
99,4480
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
4/5/2024
FR0010313833
7000
99,9288
XPAR
TOTAL
17 839
99,6663
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2022/
