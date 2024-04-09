Analysis highlights company's success providing CX services that benefit clients; indicates promising future

ResultsCX, a provider of Customer Experience Management (CXM) services to leading global companies including Fortune 100 and 500 firms, was named a 'Major Player' in the Overall market segment of analyst/advisory firm NelsonHall's NEAT vendor evaluation for CX Services Transformation. This recognition underlines ResultsCX's ability to provide clients with immediate benefits and meet their future customer experience needs as well.

The evaluation highlights ResultsCX's domain expertise and its strong presence in the U.S. healthcare payer market. It notes the company's proficiency in closing care gaps, its efficient talent management frameworks, leadership training and coaching, as well as its use of agent augmentation tools. The report also acknowledges ResultsCX's acquisition of European companies Zevas and 60K. Additionally, the report emphasizes ResultsCX's potential for further expansion, both geographically and across sectors, and for finding new ways to leverage generative AI.

"This report recognizes the power of AI automation in optimizing CX and acknowledges the positive, cost-effective impact of rightshoring destinations," said Rajesh Subramaniam, CEO of ResultsCX. "These elements are cornerstones of our approach at ResultsCX. We strive to augment our services and support agents with the latest technology and continue to explore new possibilities to open business centers in locations that support revenue and workforce goals."

ResultsCX is among 17 vendors assessed for this evaluation based on analyst reviews and client feedback. NelsonHall specifically examined offerings, delivery capability, client benefits, customer presence and partnership levels, level of investment, financial stability and ability to meet customers' needs throughout their contract duration.

"The continuous shift to digital-first customer experience redefines brands' priorities towards AI-based self-service, social selling, and enhanced live agent interactions," said Ivan Kotzev, Lead CX Services Analyst, NelsonHall. "ResultsCX is building these customer journeys and augmenting live agents with a focused approach across several target verticals such as healthcare and BFSI, and domains such as regulatory compliance and social media care."

In addition to the evaluation, NelsonHall and Kotzev published a blog highlighting ResultsCX's recent acquisition of UK-based company Huntswood, along with its M&A strategy, growth, and future plans.

ResultsCX is a leading provider of transformational Customer Experience Management (CXM) solutions to 75+ global brands, including Fortune 100 and 500 companies. For 30+ years, we have been driving superior customer and business outcomes for brands across Healthcare, Media, Telecom, Fast Growth technology, Retail, Banking and Financial Services, and other industries.

Our award-winning approach helps brands prioritize investments and build digitally influenced customer journeys, creating high-value impact across three areas: Revenue Acceleration, Cost Optimization, and Enhanced Experience. Supported by 23,000+ colleagues and 25+ engagement hubs worldwide, our innovative solutions and services solve persistent customer experience challenges, making life easier for millions of consumers. For more information about ResultsCX and its award-winning customer experience solutions, please visit www.resultscx.com.

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the 'art of the possible' in digital operations transformation. With analysts in the U.S., U.K., Continental Europe, and India, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall's analysis is based on rigorous, primary research and is widely respected for the quality and depth of its insight.

