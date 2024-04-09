Insights reveal a decisive shift towards hybrid IT environments, an evolution from automation to orchestration, and the rise of machine learning (ML) pipelines to support generative AI (genAI) initiatives.

Stonebranch, a leading provider of service orchestration and automation solutions, today published the 2024 Global State of IT Automation Report: IT Automation and Orchestration Benchmarks for IT Ops, DevOps, CloudOps, and DataOps Teams, its third-annual benchmark study on the automation priorities, expectations, and challenges of IT professionals worldwide.

"We're pleased to release our Global State of IT Automation Report, now in its third year," said Giuseppe Damiani, Stonebranch CEO. "This research offers a detailed analysis of current trends, challenges, and opportunities in IT automation and orchestration, providing valuable benchmarks for IT professionals worldwide. We're passionate about contributing to the IT industry's evolution and innovation, and we're dedicated to helping our customers realize their automation potential."

Key Insights from the 2024 Global State of IT Automation Report

The 2024 Global State of IT Automation Report is based on a survey of IT automation professionals and executives, conducted by Censuswide between January 24 February 5, 2024.

This year's report unveils critical insights into the evolving landscape of IT automation, offering a unique lens through which IT Ops, DevOps, CloudOps, and DataOps professionals can view the future of automation and orchestration technologies. Three notable emerging trends include:

Automation is Evolving into Orchestration: Driven by a desire to orchestrate across complex hybrid IT environments, 82% of respondents plan to replace legacy IT automation tools or add new automation tools to the mix.

Driven by a desire to orchestrate across complex hybrid IT environments, 82% of respondents plan to replace legacy IT automation tools or add new automation tools to the mix. Democratization of Automation Continues to Grow : 88% of respondents enable end-users across the business with self-service access to IT automation. Those who plan to add or replace IT automation tools with a more modern solution cited a desire to add self-service as the leading reason for change.

: 88% of respondents enable end-users across the business with self-service access to IT automation. Those who plan to add or replace IT automation tools with a more modern solution cited a desire to add self-service as the leading reason for change. Companies Prefer a Mix of On-Prem and Cloud Environments: In only one year, hybrid IT usage has doubled from 34% to 68%. Organizations are deciding where to store data either on-prem or cloud on a case-by-case basis. This approach is efficient and flexible but poses a challenge when it comes to automating and orchestrating these environments.

In only one year, hybrid IT usage has doubled from 34% to 68%. Organizations are deciding where to store data either on-prem or cloud on a case-by-case basis. This approach is efficient and flexible but poses a challenge when it comes to automating and orchestrating these environments. Machine Learning Pipelines are Evolving and Growing in Importance: A significant 74% of respondents have already incorporated data and ML pipelines to operationalize their AI-driven initiatives. This is an indicator of many companies' strong commitment to the pivotal role of AI in shaping their future success.

Peter Baljet, Stonebranch CTO, notes, "Our findings show that companies are adapting their IT automation and orchestration strategies to meet the specific challenges that come with cloud technologies. In the complex world of today's hybrid IT environments, automation is crucial to enhance performance, secure systems, and control costs."

To fully explore the research results:

Download the full report Stonebranch 2024 Global State of IT Automation: IT Automation and Orchestration Benchmarks for IT Ops, DevOps, CloudOps, and DataOps Teams.

Watch the research results webinar, which highlights key trends and insights from the report, as well as Stonebranch's recommendations for success.

About Stonebranch

Stonebranch builds IT orchestration and automation solutions that transform business IT environments from simple IT task automation into sophisticated, real-time business service automation. No matter the degree of automation, the Stonebranch platform is simple, modern, and secure. Using the Stonebranch Universal Automation Center platform, enterprises can seamlessly orchestrate workloads and data across technology ecosystems and silos. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with points of contact and support throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia, Stonebranch serves some of the world's largest financial, manufacturing, healthcare, travel, transportation, energy, and technology institutions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240409835235/en/

Contacts:

Scott Davis

Chief Marketing Officer, Stonebranch

scott.davis@stonebranch.com