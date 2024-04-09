Manif d'Art: LAST CHANCE: DON'T MISS OUT ON THE QUEBEC CITY BIENNALE 2024!

QUEBEC CITY, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The eleventh edition of the Quebec City Biennial, a must-attend event of the Canadian winter, is reaching its peak with just one month left before its closure on April 28, 2024. Bringing together artists from around the world, this nine-week event has left its mark on Quebec City's cultural landscape since its opening on February 23.

Directed with vision by curator Marie Muracciole under the theme "The Forces of Sleep", this edition offers a unique perspective, inviting visitors on an artistic journey transcending geographical boundaries. From internationally renowned artists to emerging talents, the Biennial highlights the diversity and vitality of artistic creation, fostering a stimulating dialogue between European, local, and global influences.

Central Exhibition:

Abbas Akhavan, born in Tehran, Iran - lives in Montreal

Alexis Gros-Louis, born in Wendake - lives in Montreal

Ali Eyal, born in Baghdad, Iraq - lives in Los Angeles

Catarina Simão, born in Lisbon - lives in Mozambique and Lisbon,

Christine Rebet, born in Lyon - Lives in New York

Dawit L. Petros, born in Asmara, Eritrea - Lives in Montreal and Chicago

Elodie Pong, born in Boston - Lives in Zurich

Emily Wardill, born in Great Britain - Lives in Lisbon

Eveline Boulva, born and lives in Quebec City

Francis Alÿs, born in Antwerp, Belgium - Lives in Mexico

François Morelli, born and lives in Montreal

Joachim Koester et Stefan A. Pedersen, born and living in Copenhagen

Joseph Tisiga, born in Edmonton - Lives in Montreal

Jumana Manna, born in Princeton - Lives in Berlin

Kapwani Kiwanga, born in Hamilton, Ontario- Lives in Paris

Liz Magor, born in Winnipeg - Lives in Vancouver

Mounira Al Solh, born in Beirut, Lebanon - Lives in Beirut, Lebanon and Amsterdam

Moyra Davey, born in Toronto - Lives in New York

Nour Bishouty, born in Amman, Jordan - Lives in Toronto

Pascale Leblanc Lavigne, born and lives in Quebec City

Paul Cox, born and lives in Paris

Raqs, born and living in New Delhi

Rodney Graham, born and deceased in British Columbia

Sarah F. Maloney, born in Port-Cartier, Qc - Lives in Sept-Îles, Qc

Suzanne Lafont, born in Nîmes - Lives in Paris and Brussels

Tuumaasi Kudluk, born and deceased in Nunavik

Xavier Le Roy, born in Montpellier - Lives in Berlin

Yto Barrada, born in Paris - Lives in Tangier and New York

