Dienstag, 09.04.2024
PR Newswire
09.04.2024 | 15:06
Manif d'Art: LAST CHANCE: DON'T MISS OUT ON THE QUEBEC CITY BIENNALE 2024!

QUEBEC CITY, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The eleventh edition of the Quebec City Biennial, a must-attend event of the Canadian winter, is reaching its peak with just one month left before its closure on April 28, 2024. Bringing together artists from around the world, this nine-week event has left its mark on Quebec City's cultural landscape since its opening on February 23.

François Morelli - Rythme circadien - 2024, bed sheets, pillowcases - In the lobby of the Central Exhibition, François Morelli's installation introduces the exhibition. Visible from the outside, it invites viewers to enter. Inside, it provides space to move around, sit, lie down, look at or decipher images and texts, and lends itself to conversations and speaking engagements.

Directed with vision by curator Marie Muracciole under the theme "The Forces of Sleep", this edition offers a unique perspective, inviting visitors on an artistic journey transcending geographical boundaries. From internationally renowned artists to emerging talents, the Biennial highlights the diversity and vitality of artistic creation, fostering a stimulating dialogue between European, local, and global influences.

Photo library: https://bitly.ws/3hEIN

Central Exhibition:

Abbas Akhavan, born in Tehran, Iran - lives in Montreal
Alexis Gros-Louis, born in Wendake - lives in Montreal
Ali Eyal, born in Baghdad, Iraq - lives in Los Angeles
Catarina Simão, born in Lisbon - lives in Mozambique and Lisbon,
Christine Rebet, born in Lyon - Lives in New York
Dawit L. Petros, born in Asmara, Eritrea - Lives in Montreal and Chicago
Elodie Pong, born in Boston - Lives in Zurich
Emily Wardill, born in Great Britain - Lives in Lisbon
Eveline Boulva, born and lives in Quebec City
Francis Alÿs, born in Antwerp, Belgium - Lives in Mexico
François Morelli, born and lives in Montreal
Joachim Koester et Stefan A. Pedersen, born and living in Copenhagen
Joseph Tisiga, born in Edmonton - Lives in Montreal
Jumana Manna, born in Princeton - Lives in Berlin
Kapwani Kiwanga, born in Hamilton, Ontario- Lives in Paris
Liz Magor, born in Winnipeg - Lives in Vancouver
Mounira Al Solh, born in Beirut, Lebanon - Lives in Beirut, Lebanon and Amsterdam
Moyra Davey, born in Toronto - Lives in New York
Nour Bishouty, born in Amman, Jordan - Lives in Toronto
Pascale Leblanc Lavigne, born and lives in Quebec City
Paul Cox, born and lives in Paris
Raqs, born and living in New Delhi
Rodney Graham, born and deceased in British Columbia
Sarah F. Maloney, born in Port-Cartier, Qc - Lives in Sept-Îles, Qc
Suzanne Lafont, born in Nîmes - Lives in Paris and Brussels
Tuumaasi Kudluk, born and deceased in Nunavik
Xavier Le Roy, born in Montpellier - Lives in Berlin
Yto Barrada, born in Paris - Lives in Tangier and New York

Full program:https://manifdart.org/manif-dart-11/

Press contact: Emmanuelle Herbert, Director of Communications, communications@manifdart.org

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2379687/Manif_d_Art_LAST_CHANCE__DON_T_MISS_OUT_ON_THE_QUEBEC_CITY_BIENN.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/last-chance-dont-miss-out-on-the-quebec-city-biennale-2024-302110499.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
