BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 09

BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC (the "Company")

LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

Portfolio Holdings



A full disclosure of portfolio investments for the BlackRock World Mining Trust plc as at 31 December 2023 has been made available on the Company's website at the link listed below



https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/policies/bwmt-portfolio-disclosure.pdf



Caroline Driscoll

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Secretary



Tel: 020 7743 2427



9 April 2024



