Dienstag, 09.04.2024

WKN: 889250 | ISIN: GB0005774855 | Ticker-Symbol: 14F
München
09.04.24
08:06 Uhr
6,300 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
09.04.2024 | 15:06
27 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings

BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 09

BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC (the "Company")

LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

Portfolio Holdings

A full disclosure of portfolio investments for the BlackRock World Mining Trust plc as at 31 December 2023 has been made available on the Company's website at the link listed below

https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/policies/bwmt-portfolio-disclosure.pdf

Caroline Driscoll
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Secretary

Tel: 020 7743 2427

9 April 2024

END



© 2024 PR Newswire
