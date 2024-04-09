Valimail Triumphs at the 20th Annual 2024 Globee Awards for Cybersecurity

Valimail Amplify Takes Home Gold as Best Security Software; Company Awarded Bronze As Hot Security Company of the Year

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2024 / Valimail , the leading provider of email authentication and anti-impersonation solutions, announced today it has been named the GOLD GLOBEE® WINNER in the Best Security Software category for its Valimail Amplify solution, and a BRONZE GLOBEE® WINNER in the Hot Security Company of the Year - Security Software category.

The Globee Cybersecurity Awards spotlight the achievements of companies and individuals excelling in risk management, threat detection, cloud security, data privacy, and beyond.

Valimail Amplify was recognized for its industry-unique ability to boost email open rates and improve inbox experiences with Brand Indicators for Message Identification (BIMI) - providing organizations the ability to manage brand consistency at scale. Valimail Amplify is the industry's most effective solution for organizations that wish to quickly adopt BIMI across all participating email providers, thereby amplifying brand presence and increasing email open rates by up to 20%. Valimail has fast-tracked the BIMI process with a scalable solution for organizations with multiple brand entities, domains, and logos. We have partnered with leading certificate authorities to handle the acquisition and management of Verified Mark Certificates (VMC) - a BIMI requirement.

In addition, Valimail was recognized overall as a "hot security company" -- standing out for:

Providing the best automated DMARC solution available - Valimail's industry-leading automated DMARC software provides organizations with the best solution for continuous enforcement and protection across all their domains.

Customers that are 2x more successful at reaching DMARC enforcement - Valimail Enforce customers have nearly twice the rate of DMARC enforcement in comparison to the average enforcement rate of other DMARC vendors.

Customers that achieve enforcement 4x faster than other DMARC solutions - New Valimail Enforce customers can typically onboard and begin protecting their brand, domains, employees, and customers in a matter of weeks, as opposed to months or even years with legacy DMARC vendors or a do-it-yourself approach.

Customer validation - Valimail's Net Promoter Score is +85 - Valimail makes it as easy as possible for organizations to take control and protect their domains, brand, and customers.

Building the future of trusted inboxes - Valimail was among the founding members of the Brand Indicators for Message Identification (BIMI) Group and remain key stakeholders in its advancement - including CTO, Seth Blank, who continues to chair the AuthIndicatiors Working Group.

San Madan, President of Globee Awards, commended the winners, "Congratulations to the 2024 victors for their pivotal role in fortifying our digital world. Your dedication and ingenuity not only contribute to advancing cybersecurity but also inspire the community to strive for excellence. We're honored to celebrate your success."

" Valimail Amplify was engineered from the ground-up to address the market need for a solution that could address the increasing importance of email as a direct communication and marketing channel, where brand visibility and trust are paramount," said Alexander García-Tobar, CEO and Co-Founder, Valimail . "Automating DMARC and providing BIMI allows organizations to efficiently manage their brand's representation, ensuring consistency and authenticity in a scalable manner, which is essential in building and maintaining trust with recipients in a crowded and often impersonal communications environment."

García-Tobar continued, "We are honored to have received recognition from the Globee Awards and believe it is a reflection on Valimail's impactful contribution to enhancing online trust and safety; as well as our approach that complements our clients' secure email gateways (SEGs) with a market-leading solutions portfolio and multilayered security methodology."

The judging panel, comprising more than 580 experts from around the world, highlights the award's prestige and the exceptional quality of the winners. For the full list of judges, please visit https://globeeawards.com/cybersecurity/judges/ . You can find the full list of this year's winners at https://globeeawards.com/cybersecurity/winners/ .

About the Globee Awards

Globee Awards are conferred in nine programs and competitions: the Globee® Awards for American Business, Globee® Awards for Business, Globee® Awards for Customer Excellence, Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, Globee® Awards for Disruptors, Golden Bridge Awards®, Globee® Awards for Leadership, Globee® Awards for Technology, and the Globee® Awards for Women In Business. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com

Follow us on X: @globeeawards globeeawards cybersecurity

About Valimail

Valimail, the global leader in Zero Trust email authentication, invented hosted DMARC in 2015 and DMARC-as-a-service in 2021. The company's full line of cloud-native solutions authenticates sender identity to stop phishing, protect brands, and ensure compliance. From neighborhood shops to some of the world's largest brands, many organizations use these solutions to secure their emails. Valimail holds the most robust portfolio of patents that unlock DMARC for businesses at scale and is the only DMARC solution to earn FedRAMP certification. Valimail employees Chair and co-Chair many critical ecosystem bodies, such as the IETF DMARC Working Group, and the AuthIndcators Working Group developing BIMI. The premier DMARC partner for Microsoft 365 environments, Valimail also holds leadership positions on every key industry standards body, driving today's email authentication policies and tomorrow's cybersecurity advancements for everyone. For more information, please visit www.valimail.com .

PR Contact:

Escalate PR for Valimail

valimail@escalatepr.com

SOURCE: Valimail

View the original press release on accesswire.com