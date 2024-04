As of April 10, 2024, the following certificates issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc will be delisted upon request from the issuer. Short name ISIN code AVA HSBC TRACKER JE00BJ7H8351 AVA OMX30ESG TRACK JE00BJ9K7G86 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.