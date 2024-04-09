Driver Technologies, Inc.: Driver Technologies and TurnSignl Partner to Provide Dashcam and Legal Solutions

AI driving copilot app partners with on-demand lawyer app to provide 24/7 access to video attorneys for real-time legal guidance

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2024 / Driver Technologies (Driver), an AI-based mobility tech company that delivers a safer, connected driving experience, and TurnSignl , an app that provides round-the-clock access to legal guidance from traffic attorneys who are experts at keeping drivers safe and protected, today announced a partnership providing Driver app users 24/7 access to TurnSignl's attorneys who are trained to support a lawful, stress-free experience when a driver is involved in an auto accident or is pulled over for a traffic stop.

Through Driver's AI driving copilot app, Driver, a user can now configure instant access to TurnSignl's services, which ensure that all parties are made aware of their rights and that those rights are protected on the road. TurnSignl's services are now included as part of the Driver app's premium offerings. Other perks on the Driver app include AI-based roadside assistance (powered by HONK), gas rewards (with GasBuddy) and driving-based carbon offsets (via One Tree Planted).

"We're thrilled to launch our latest partnership with TurnSignl to offer the latest AI driving copilot solution, which will help provide peace of mind and help every driver get to their next destination safely by offering on-demand legal advice," said Rashid Galadanci, CEO and co-founder of Driver Technologies. "At Driver Technologies, we're on a mission to deliver the products and services needed to keep everyone protected on the road; therefore, if one of our users gets into a collision, we're able toprovide various options to guide future action whether for legal matters, needing to call a tow truck or finding a trusted repair shop."

According to a recent YouGov Direct and The Zebra survey , more than three in five Americans (62%) reported having a past traumatic driving experience. At TurnSignl, attorneys are trained to de-escalate potentially volatile encounters and ensure driver's rights are protected during traffic stops, car accidents and other roadside interactions.

"Our goal at TurnSignl has always been to connect individuals to a trusted legal resource in the moments that matter most," said Jazz Hampton, Esq., co-founder and CEO of TurnSignl. "For drivers, passengers, and public safety professionals, we know that roadside interactions can be stressful, so we are committed to making everyone on the road feel safer to reduce that anxiety. We are excited to partner with Driver Technologies to bring a new level of convenience and transparency to drivers across the United States. Together, we have a shared mission to get everyone home safely and to empower drivers nationwide with the necessary technology to feel protected no matter where they travel."

The Driver app is available for download in the App Store or Google Play . The TurnSignl app is available for download in the App Store or Google Play . To learn more about the partnership, visit drivertechnologies.com or turnsignl.com .

About Driver Technologies, Inc.

Driver Technologies, Inc. is an AI-based mobility tech company that delivers the products and services needed to keep everyone protected on the road. Its mobile app, Driver, incorporates AI driving copilot technology that transforms a driver's phone into a dash cam with safety alerts designed to improve road safety and make mobility technology more accessible. Driver allows users to video record their trip while receiving safety alerts such as forward collision, driver drowsiness and distraction warnings while also offering cloud-based video storage, roadside assistance services, coaching, and scoring capabilities. Users have full control over their data stored on the Driver Cloud and can choose what to share with interested parties such as employers, insurers and family members. For more information, please visit drivertechnologies.com .

About TurnSingl

TurnSignl is a Black-owned tech company that provides real-time legal guidance from an attorney to drivers, all while their camera records the interaction. Founded in 2020 by three Black professionals, TurnSignl was created to bridge the gap between residents and police and to provide a simple way to help drivers feel safe and empowered on the road. TurnSignl's mission is to protect drivers' civil rights, de-escalate roadside interactions, and ensure both drivers and law enforcement officers return home safely. The TurnSignl mobile app is available nationwide for iOS and Android. For more information, visit turnsignl.com.

