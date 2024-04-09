ASELSAN expands its presence to Latin America with its new office in Santiago

ASELSAN, a participant in FIDAE 2024, has opened a new office in Chile to expand its presence in Latin America. This strategic move aims to provide superior defense solutions that cater to the evolving needs of the LATAM region.

SANTIAGO, Chile, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ASELSAN, a global leader in cutting-edge technological solutions and defense innovation, is proud to announce the opening of its new office in Santiago, Chile, marking a significant milestone in its expansion strategy within Latin America. This strategic move is designed to support ASELSAN's growing regional presence, building on the contract it has recently won to modernize Chile's German Leopard tanks, demonstrating ASELSAN's commitment to advancing defense capabilities through innovation and technological prowess.

The inauguration of the new Santiago office coincides with the company's participation in FIDAE 2024, Latin America's most prominent International Aerospace Exhibition taking place in Santiago from April 9-14. It serves as an important platform for ASELSAN to present its comprehensive portfolio of technological advancements, ranging from military communication systems and avionic solutions to radar, electronic warfare products, and border security technologies.

At FIDAE 2024, attendees will have the opportunity to experience firsthand the sophistication of ASELSAN's technologies, including the AVCI Helmet Integrated Control System, UAV Payload Systems, and the ASELFLIR-500 Electro-Optical Reconnaissance, Surveillance, and Targeting System, among others. These innovations underscore ASELSAN's dedication to enhancing global security through state-of-the-art technology.

A new era of technological cooperation in Latin America

Underlining ASELSAN's vision to be a globally preferred and trusted strategic partner,

"Our presence in Santiago is more than a geographic expansion. It's a bridge to closer collaboration with our partners in Latin America and a powerful signal of our commitment to delivering superior defense solutions that meet the evolving needs of the region" said Ahmet Akyol, CEO of ASELSAN.

Founded in 1975, ASELSAN stands as Türkiye's premier defense electronics entity. With a presence in 14 countries and exports to 86 nations, ASELSAN continues to influence the global defense industry through its innovative solutions in communication and information technologies, radar and electronic warfare, electro-optics, and beyond.

ASELSAN's engagement in FIDAE 2024 and the opening of its Santiago office signify a new era of technological cooperation and growth in Latin America. The company advances defense technologies, serving nations worldwide, and reinforcing its international defense and technology role.

